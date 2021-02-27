A controversial try for Wales wing Adams saw Owen Farrell and referee Pascal Gaüzère locked in a verbal argument in the Six Nations, with the England captain claiming his side hadn’t been given time to re-set with a waterboy on the field.

Wales flyhalf Dan Biggar spotted England breaking for a water break, kicked a pin-point kick to winger Adams, who dotted down in the corner despite the best efforts of George Ford.

Farrell was clearly irate at the decision to allow play on and marched over the referee to remonstrate, telling Gauzere: “You’ve got to give us time to set!”

The referee wasn’t about to review the try, sticking with his on-field decision despite the Saracens’ remonstrations.

The incident split social media, with some agreeing with Farrell and others enjoying his frustration.

Time Cocker wrote: “Ref: Time off please. Now captain, I want you to go and talk to your team about their discipline… Also, whilst you’re in a huddle doing what I asked you to do, I will restart play without warning”.

“Dear me. England will not be happy with either Welsh try. Wonder how long Owen Farrell can control himself? Nothing going their way so far,” wrote Ian Stafford.

Ugo Monye said: “Players and coaches take criticism, fair game… The level of officiating in this 1st half is actually disgraceful.”

Karl Brophy wrote: “This is some ridiculous refereeing. England are getting ridden by some awful decisions. That’s a clear knock-on.”

It’s a fixture that rarely fails to deliver on drama, and so it is proving once again.

