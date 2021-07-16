'You're in trouble South Africa': British & Irish Lions versus Springboks preview

1:17pm, 16 July 2021

The British & Irish Lions bounced back from their midweek loss to South Africa A with a comfortable 49-3 win over the DHL Stormers on Saturday, welcoming back captain Alun Wyn Jones in the process, and making a final statement before their titanic clash with the Springboks. The preparations are over, and now the rugby world turns its attention to the Test series

When, where and how to watch the match

The match will kick-off at 17:00 (BST) on Saturday July 24th at Cape Town Stadium.

It will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, Supersport in South Africa, Stan Sport in Australia and Sky in New Zealand.

Head-to-head

Across the last ten matches between the two teams, the Springboks have won six and the Lions have won four. These wins secured the 1980 and 2009 series for South Africa, while the Lions were victorious in 1997. The average score over these ten fixtures is 21-20 to South Africa.

1980

South Africa 26-24 Lions

South Africa 26-19 Lions

South Africa 12-10 Lions

South Africa 13-17 Lions

1997

South Africa 16-25 Lions

South Africa 15-18 Lions

South Africa 35-16 Lions

2009

South Africa 26-21 Lions

South Africa 28-25 Lions

South Africa 9-28 Lions

Prediction

Four-time Lions head coach Ian McGeechan, who steered the side to their last series win over the Springboks in 1997, complimented the Lions on Sky Sports after the Stormers match for “learning on their feet”. He also added a warning to the hosts.

He said: “[The Lions are] actually learning on their feet and that’s what you want is to take that attitude: if we’re level with 20 minutes to go, you’re in trouble South Africa.”

