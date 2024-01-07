Select Edition

Gallagher Premiership

Young rugby fan begs Owen Farrell not to leave Saracens

By Ian Cameron
Owen Farrell of Saracens holds his neck after a tackle during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Leicester Tigers and Saracens at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium on January 06, 2024 in Leicester, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Ah shucks! A young Saracens fan has been photographed imploring Owen Farrell not to leave the club for French giants Racing 92.

Saracens’ social media account posted photographs on X of the young fan brandishing a placard reading ‘Owen, please don’t leave’ following their side’s 19-10 defeat to Leicester Tigers at Welford Road.

Farrell picked the youngster up and comforted him in what was a wholesome moment in front of a small crowd of travelling Saracens fans.

The heartfelt plea comes amid reports that the England skipper is poised to sign a two-year deal with the French Top 14 heavyweights, potentially ending his illustrious international career with England.

On Friday Midi Olympique reported that Farrell is considering a move to join ex-England head coach Stuart Lancaster at Racing 92 after the 2023/24 season.

Farrell, who recently revealed he would be taking a sabbatical from Steve Borthwick’s England squad for the upcoming Guinness Six Nations tournament, is nearing the end of his contract with Saracens, the only club he has represented professionally.

Farrell, who has 112 caps and 1,237 points with England, was subjected to consistent booing by fans during last autumn’s Rugby World Cup in France, prompting him to prioritize his and his family’s mental well-being. A potential move to Racing 92 would see Farrell join a super-star roster that includes Rugby World Cup winner Siya Kolisi and his England teammate Henry Arundell.

“He [Owen Farell] is very good at putting distractions to one side and just doing his best for the team and we saw that again today,” said Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall when being quizzed about his star standoff after the defeat.

“You’d have to ask them,” continued McCall, adding with his next reply: “Genuinely, it’s just not fair for anyone to talk about something that, like I said before the game, is speculation. It’s just not fair to anyone. Until there is something to talk about we are not going to talk about it.”

