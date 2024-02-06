World Rugby statement: Referee change for Ireland versus Italy

The recent injury suffered by referee Pierre Brousset has resulted in a change in the match officials for this Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations game between Ireland and Italy in Dublin.

Brousset had been named as the referee for the round two match featuring Andy Farrell’s defending champions against Gonzalo Quesada’s Azzurri. The Frenchman will now be replaced as the referee by England’s Luke Pearce.

It’s the second Six Nations appointment Brousset has had to relinquish in quick succession. He was originally named as an assistant referee for last Saturday’s round one clash between Italy and England in Rome.

However, a calf injury ruled him out of taking up that appointment and he was replaced on the touchline by Nika Amashukeli. That injury hasn’t healed sufficiently since then to enable Brousset to referee in Ireland.

A World Rugby statement read: “Owing to an ongoing calf injury, Pierre Brousset (France) has withdrawn from the Ireland vs Italy Guinness men’s Six Nations match in Dublin on Sunday.

“Brousset will be replaced as referee by Luke Pearce (England), who will be taking charge of his 50th Test. The rest of the match officials team remain as announced.”