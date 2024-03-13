World Cup winner Trevor Nyakane's return to South Africa is confirmed

United Rugby Championship strugglers the Sharks have confirmed the signing of World Cup-winning prop Trevor Nyakane, as reported by RugbyPass.

The Durban-based outfit shared a post on social media welcoming the 67-cap tighthead, in a move RugbyPass believe will be from next season.

The 34-year-old has spent the last two seasons with Racing 92 in the Top 14, where he has been playing alongside his Springboks captain Siya Kolisi this season. Prior to moving to France, Nyakane had represented the Bulls and the Cheetahs in South Africa.

The prop will join a Sharks side that are currently sat at the foot of the URC table, with just one win this season. They have shown their ambition though with the signings they have made ahead of next season, with promising fly-half Jordan Hendrikse set to arrive at Kings Park Stadium from the Lions to play alongside his brother Jaden.

For now, Nyakane’s focus will remain on Racing 92, where his side sit in sixth place in the league and have a round of 16 clash with Toulouse in the Investec Champions Cup in April.