7:36am, 13 September 2020

Head of Rugby Paul Gustard has made eight changes to the starting XV that faced London Irish at The Stoop during Round 19 of the Gallagher Premiership earlier this week, with summer signing Wilco Louw set to make his debut from the bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

Named amongst the Game Changers alongside Louw, and last week’s debutant Andre Esterhuizen, England wing Chris Ashton will reach 150 Gallagher Premiership appearances should he take to the field at Kingsholm having been named in the 23 jersey this week.

Captaining Harlequins for the first time from the four jersey, Springbok lock Stephan Lewies pairs Glen Young in the second row, leading the Club out as Gloucester welcome 1000 supporters to their stadium in Premiership Rugby’s second supporter trial event.

Elsewhere, Joe Gray, Will Collier, Will Evans, Alex Dombrandt Danny Care, Joe Marchant, and Mike Brown return amongst the eight changes to the team that ran out a bonus-point victory against London Irish earlier this week.

Commenting ahead of Monday’s Round 20 clash live on BT Sport 1 HD, Gustard said: “We had a positive performance and strong result last time out against a talented and hungry London Irish side and we are aware of the need to back up that performance on Monday. We travel to Gloucester determined to produce.

“We have rotated the team again this week and look forward to seeing Wilco [Louw] make his debut in the famous Quarters. Monday also presents an opportunity for Stephan [Lewies] to captain the team as we look to broaden our leadership density over the coming games and months.”

Harlequins starting XV

1. Santiago Garcia Botta (20)

2. Joe Gray (159)

3. Will Collier (175)

4. Stephan Lewies (18) – Captain

5. Glen Young (16)

6. James Chisholm (94)

7. Will Evans (17)

8. Alex Dombrandt (48)

9. Danny Care (279)

10. Marcus Smith (83)

11. Aaron Morris (49)

12. Luke Northmore (6)

13. Joe Marchant (89)

14. Cadan Murley (33)

15. Mike Brown (331)

ADVERTISEMENT

Game Changers

16. Scott Baldwin (16)

17. Marc Thomas (2)

18. Wilco Louw (0)

19. Tevita Cavubati (18)

20. Archie White (29)

21. Scott Steele (5)

22. Andre Esterhuizen (1)

23. Chris Ashton (4)

Not available for selection:

Tyrone Green, Chris Robshaw

Not available due to injury:

Simon Kerrod, James Lang, Michele Campagnaro, Paul Lasike, Jordan Els, Craig Trenier, Joe Marler, Matt Symons, Nathan Earle, Dino Lamb