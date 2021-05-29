What actually instigated punch-up between Alun Wyn Jones and Jake Ball

4:52am, 29 May 2021

Now former Wales lock Jake Ball has revealed what really happened to instigate the training ground punch-up between himself and skipper Alun Wyn Jones during the Six Nations.

The Scarlets lock, who has clocked over 130 appearances for the region, is returning to Australia for family reasons, having left a hefty mark in Welsh rugby. However, his altercation earlier this year with Welsh legend and second row partner Jones will be a notable footnote in his biography.

Back in February, Jones sported a black eye in the lead-up to the game with Ireland, a sight that spawned many a headline and left journalists and fans wondering as to the exact nature of the incident.

While training ground scraps are hardly uncommon in the sport, the sight of such a high-profile player with a shiner in the lead-up to a big game had tongue wagging.

In an interview with TheXV.rugby Ball explained that it was actually a case of mistaken identity.

“It’s one of those things, isn’t it? The biggest irony was that it was a case of mistaken identity at training.

“Al thought it was me who had pulled down a maul down, when it was actually Rhys Carré who instigated the whole situation but he melted into the background.

“He threw a couple of punches and I threw a couple back. Luckily for me, a few more of mine landed. That’s rugby. Me and Al spoke about it and we’ve moved on.”

Speaking on the RugbyPass Offload Podcast, Welsh teammate George North outlined how the pair made up in an awkward moment for the team.

“I try and stay away from the forwards when they go about their business, just because inevitably it’s a physical game,” told The Offload. “Luckily, forwards and backs have their units split and from what I gather it was quite a good unit session.

“At the end of the day, it’s just rugby and those boys trying to get the best out of each other.”

“They have made up since,” confirmed the North. “It was a bit weird, a bit awkward everyone watching, but they did makeup.”

“Al has had, what is it, 195,000 caps now and he’s still going strong. The boys see what he puts in and they need to have that edge about them going into a Test match.”