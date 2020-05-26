Ten years after Exeter Chiefs earned promotion to the Premiership, fly-half Gareth Steenson has looked back on the historic victory. The 36-year-old shared photos of the boots and kicking tee that he used when helping the Chiefs to reach England’s top flight for the first time, saying: “What a 10 years it has been.”
After kicking all the points in the 9-6 Exeter win over Bristol at Sandy Park in the first-leg of the promotion playoffs, Steenson then kicked six penalties and two drop goals for a 24-point haul in the second leg at Bristol’s Memorial Stadium, securing a 29-10 win and a 39-16 aggregate victory.
Steenson and centre Phil Dollman are the only two players from the triumphant team in 2010 to still be playing for the Chiefs today. Rob Baxter and the club have not looked back since arriving in the Premiership, becoming one of the powerhouses of English rugby over the past five years alongside Saracens.
Having reached the last four league finals, the Irishman was at the heart of the action in the 2017 decider when the Chiefs won their maiden Premiership crown, kicking an extra-time penalty to beat Wasps.
Steenson has come a long way himself since 2010 and now sits in fifth place in the all-time points list in the Premiership with 1,634. Nick Evans’ total of 1,656 will be well within his sights going forward.
10 years ago to the day we @ExeterChiefs gained promotion to @premrugby… What a 10 years it’s been & the tee & the old boots from that night still fit ?? #chiefs #promotion #championship #tenyearsago #10years #chiefsfamily #exeter #devon #exeterchiefs pic.twitter.com/UUszVbydpa
— Gareth Steenson (@steeno10) May 26, 2020
With Saracens already relegated from the Gallagher Premiership this season for salary cap breaches, the Chiefs were in pole position to secure their second title before the season was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Should the season resume, Exeter can also look forward to a home quarter-final against Northampton Saints in the Heineken Champions Cup and further add to the growing reputation ten years after their league promotion.
