'We've got some pretty clear objectives': Argentina versus All Blacks preview

10:15am, 13 September 2021

The All Blacks swept Argentina aside 39-0 on Sunday on the Gold Coast to make it three wins from three in this year’s Rugby Championship, picking up maximum points in each match. South Africa’s loss to Australia later that Sunday means Ian Foster’s side have a five point lead at the top of the Championship, which he will hope to extend this weekend when they face the Pumas again.

ADVERTISEMENT

When, where and how to watch the match

The match will kick-off at 22:05 (NZST) on Saturday September 18th at the Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.

It will be broadcast on SKY Sport in New Zealand, Stan Sport in Australia, Supersport in South Africa, ESPN in South America and Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Head-to-head

Sunday’s win took the All Blacks’ record over Argentina to 30 wins, one draw and one loss. Moreover, since losing to the Pumas last year, New Zealand have recorded 38-0 and 39-0 victories over them.

Match odds from bet365

ADVERTISEMENT

bet365 have the handicap on the All Blacks at -26, who are now 1/10 favourites to win the Rugby Championship entirely.

Use bonus code RUGBYPASS and Get Up to £100 in Bet Credits*

New customers only. Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Prediction

ADVERTISEMENT

Foster is not getting carried away with the victory, and continues to emphasise that his All Blacks side are taking one game at a time with the double-header against the All Blacks looming.

“You can’t linger on the past just like we didn’t linger on the 38-0 the last game we played them,” Foster said.

“It’s all about the here and now and we know history facts will get chucked up at us all the time but this group’s about paving its own path through this tournament.

“We’ve got some pretty clear objectives we want to get out of it and we’ve done a lot of work on the Argentinians and what they’ve been delivering this year and largely they’ve been pretty impressive, particularly defensively. So I’m pretty pleased with the way we went about it. I like the way our defence is building and we’re getting a good attitude there, and that bodes well for what is still a long year in front of us.”

*Odds accurate as of 13/09/21. BeGambleAware.org 18+ Gamble Responsibly