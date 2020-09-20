6:55am, 20 September 2020

Richard Cockerill admits he will have to spend time on the training ground rather splashing the cash if he wants to take Edinburgh to the next level. The Murrayfield side saw their season come to an end in France after a chaotic start cost them the chance of a place in the European Challenge Cup semi-finals as they crashed 23-14 to Bordeaux Begles.

Having shipped two tries inside the opening eight minutes, Cockerill’s team regrouped and were given hope when Scotland wing Darcy Graham danced his way to the line before brilliantly offloading for Damien Hoyland to score.

But Edinburgh could not complete the turnaround and suffered fresh heartache after their brutal collapse against Ulster in the Guinness PRO14 semi-finals earlier this month.

Cockerill is pleased he has talent at his disposal with the likes of Graham, Jamie Richie, Hamish Watson and Blair Kinghorn all established Scotland internationals.

But with the club short on the finance needed to add further genuine quality, the head coach knows the only other option if Edinburgh are to realise their trophy ambition is to put in the hours needed to bring the rest of his squad up to standard.

Asked about Graham’s moment of brilliance, the Englishman said: “He’s a quality player and it was great work from him. We’ve got some great quality and we’ve got to keep developing that, keep this team together and working hard on what we do.

“There’s no real magic potion – we’ve got to work within the budget we have and working to get the players we have better. We’re not going out into the marketplace to spend another two or three million pounds to make the team better, because we just don’t have it.

“That’s the reality and it’s fine, as long as people understand it when we have days like today when you’re so near yet so far.”