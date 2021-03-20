7:29pm, 20 March 2021

Worcester head coach Jonathan Thomas was bitterly disappointed with his side’s first-half performance which saw them trail 40-0 before rallying to gain some respectability in a 47-22 defeat by Bath at the Rec.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bath took full advantage to win their fifth game in their last six Premiership starts. Will Muir and Tom Dunn each scored two tries, with Zach Mercer, Ben Spencer and Max Clark also on the try-scoring sheet, while Rhys Priestland added five conversions and Orlando Bailey one.

Joe Batley and Perry Humphreys scored two tries for Worcester, with Ethan Waller and Joe Batley also crossing and Fin Smith adding a conversion.

Former British and Irish Lion and World Cup winner Neil Back joins Christina, Dylan Hartley and Ryan Wilson this week to review all the Six Nations action and also take a trip down memory lane

“Our first-half performance wasn’t acceptable and I was really disappointed by it,” said Thomas.

“We picked the players for a reason but you can’t afford to feel yourselves into a Premiership match and we had to tell them a few home truths at the interval.

“We challenged the boys at half-time to try and secure a bonus point so I’m really proud of the boys that they were able to do that.”

Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper was pleased with the expansive game that his side had produced in the first half.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “We trained hard in the week so we knew we had plenty in the tank and therefore we wanted to move the ball and create space.

“Will Muir scored two excellent tries early on as the ball went wide as we know we have some dangerous backs if we can get them some space.

“It was a different type of game to our win at Newcastle last week as then we produced a successful forward platform. That’s the blend of rugby I think you need to take to win games in the Premiership.”

'Everyone got so carried away with that New Zealand [semi-final] game… Eddie needs to look in the mirror and that’s the only person you’ve got to blame.'https://t.co/bEJ9ozDwcl — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) March 20, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Bath were disrupted by injuries to their backs which affected their second-half performance.

Hooper said: “Will (Muir) failed an HIA so he won’t be absent for long but Rhys (Priestland) and Tom (De Glanville) have leg injuries so we will need to have them assessed.

“However I think we should have been able to deal with that better as we need to be able to ride out those bumps and remain in control.

“Over 80 minutes we still have a bit to do in respect of decision making so it will be an interesting review this week.”