A last play penalty from over forty minutes out by Beauden Barrett won the game for Suntory Sungoliath in their heavyweight Top League clash against Toyota Verblitz.

It seemed as if Suntory had the game before a 78th minute try to Yuki Okada and conversion to Lionel Cronje squared everything up.

With time expired and scores tied 36-all, Beauden Barrett stepped up to the tee to emulate the feats of his younger brother Jordie, who slammed over multiple long range penalties in Hurricanes’ win over the Highlanders on Friday night.

Often criticised for his inconsistent goal-kicking, Beauden exorcised those demons with his new team Suntory but needed a slice of luck to get his side home.

His kick was drifting away before clanging into the right upright and bouncing over, much to the relief of Barrett and his teammates.

Beauden Barrett scores off the post to win the match in the 80th minute

Former teammate and partner in crime at the Hurricanes TJ Perenara took to Twitter to praise Barrett’s kick, calling him ‘clutch’ and saying he has ‘ice in his veins’.

The win kept Suntory undefeated with five from five while ensuring that rivals Toyota Verblitz now play one game behind in second place with four wins and one loss.

Toyota Verblitz have established themselves as a major player in the Top League in 2021, bolstered by the services of Kieran Read, Willie Le Roux and Michael Hooper along with astute signings in former New Zealand under-20 first five and Chiefs player Tiaan Falcon and former Highlanders centre Rob Thompson.

After the loss, the President of Toyota Motor Corporation entered the field to impart some words to his side. According to the captain, the message offered was:

“I’m glad you got a close battle but I want to see the win. Win when you win the tournament.”

The President of the Toyota Motor Corporation – Akio Toyoda – went onto the pitch following today's loss to Suntory (to a last minute penalty from Beauden Barrett) emphasising that rugby is about winning. Yep. The President of Toyota. This is serious.

Former Highlanders wing Tevita Li scored two tries for the Sungoliath, as well as Brave Blossoms flanker Hendrik Tui who bagged a double also. Former Wallaby Sean McMahon also joined in on the scoring, grabbing the first try of the game.