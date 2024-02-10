Watch: Caleb Clarke's superman try has to be seen to be believed

Blues winger Caleb Clarke has produced an unbelievable try in the Blues 57-22 win over the Yokohama Canon Eagles in the pre-season Cross Border fixture.

The 24-year-old looked in sublime form as he bagged a hat-trick, but it was his second that stunned the crowd as he flew through the air to snag a kick that seemed destined to go past the dead ball line.

The never-say-die effort saw Clarke launch at full speed to catch the ball and squeeze it end-down just inside the in-goal area. Even at full speed the try seemed dubious, looking improbable until slow mo replays confirmed the score.

The All Black wing’s brace completed a first half blitz by the Blues which saw them take a 31-5 half-time lead.

Clarke originally opened the scoring with a regulation finish following smart hands from Stephen Perofeta and Zarn Sullivan to free the left wing.

Perofeta scooped the Blues’ second try off a loose pass that he intercepted before he turned provider to set-up in-form midfielder Corey Evans.

Clarke scored his hat-trick less than two minutes into the second half with an acrobatic finish in the corner following a burst through the line from lock Josh Beehre. An offload from centre Meihana Grindlay gave Clarke the open run-in for the score.

A breakaway try to halfback Sam Nock brought up 50 for the visitors while a final try to Cole Forbes finished off the massive win.

The nine-try thumping continued the Blues’ ominous pre-season form after dispatching Tokyo Sungoliath last week.

They will return home to face the Chiefs in a final pre-season hitout, who will also return from Japan after a close 35-30 win over the Kubota Spears.