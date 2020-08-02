12:46am, 02 August 2020

There’s a growing chorus of support for Blues sensation Caleb Clarke to earn a maiden call-up to the All Blacks after finding himself in a rich vein of form throughout Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Standing at a whopping 107kg, the 21-year-old speedster’s big frame has proven to be difficult to bring to a halt for defences across New Zealand, and that was no different on Sunday when his side faced off against the Highlanders in Dunedin.

Clarke played a key role in two of the Blues’ first half tries, breaching the home side’s defensive line twice to help put halfback Finlay Christie and second-five TJ Faiane away for a try apiece.

On both occasions, the youngster showed off the immense physical attributes that make him one of the most promising outside backs in the country.

That much can be seen in a clip posted to the Super Rugby NZ Twitter account, where Clarke sucked in Mitch Hunt and Sio Tomkinson on a charging run before firing an offloas away to the unmarked Christie, who cantered in for a try.

With a logjam of talent in the back three department nationwide, Clarke’s place in the All Blacks set-up won’t be handed to him without a fight, but it would be hard to justify excluded the exciting prodigy when he’s in the kind of form.

