Lee Blackett has named his side for Wasps’ Gallagher Premiership Round 16 match with Sale Sharks at Ricoh Arena on Tuesday. A strong side sees all but one of the starting fifteen that restarted Wasps’ Gallagher Premiership campaign against Northampton Saints a week ago return to face Sale tomorrow night.

The only change to that starting team sees the injured Kieran Brookes replaced by Jeff Toomaga-Allen.

The quick turnaround between games means none of the 15 selected to start were part of the starting team that beat Worcester Warriors 32-17 on Friday.

There is one potential Wasps debutant in the 23, as 18-year-old Wasps Senior Academy and England Under 18 fly-half Charlie Atkinson is named amongst the replacements.

Meanwhile Sale have also made wholesale changes for the game following defeat to Exeter last Friday.

Steve Diamond has made 9 changes to his matchday 23, including an almost complete overhaul in the forward pack.

