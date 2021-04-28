6:32am, 28 April 2021

Gallagher Premiership strugglers Wasps have made a switch to their backroom staff, announcing that part-time scrum coach Neil Fowkes will end his role as boss at Championship club Nottingham and instead work with them on a full-time basis.

Wasps reached the 2019/20 Premiership final last October but results haven’t been as kind this season and they are in a battle to try to finish high enough on the table to secure Heineken Champions Cup qualification.

Fowkes has been Wasps’ part-time scrum coach since the squad returned to training post-lockdown in July 2020. He will now make a permanent switch in the summer from Nottingham where he has been head coach since 2018.

Before that Fowkes made over 220 appearances for Nottingham in a 13-year playing career. After retiring from playing the prop forward became Nottingham’s forwards coach for seven years, taking his involvement with the tier-two club to over 20 years.

Wasps boss Lee Blackett said: “Neil has made a real impact since he came in to work with us last season.

“He has forged a strong reputation as a quality coach from his time with Nottingham. I believe he can continue to add to what we are trying to build here at Wasps.

Fowkes added: “I’m thrilled to be joining Wasps full-time. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the coaches and players for the past nine months. I have had a fantastic time at Nottingham both as a player and now coach and the club will always have a special place in my heart, but I believe now is the right time for a new challenge.”

