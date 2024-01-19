Wallabies World Cup review lands on Joe Schmidt's desk hours before arrival
New Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is yet to view the findings of a report into the side’s World Cup failings that was submitted on the day he was ushered into the role.
Former Wallabies Andrew Slack and Justin Harrison, as well as high-performance and coaching consultant Darlene Harrison were charged with leading an external review into the side’s early exit from last year’s tournament in France.
That review, announced on November 2, hit Rugby Australia (RA) chief executive Phil Waugh’s desk on Friday just hours before he sat next to Schmidt to officially announce him as Eddie Jones’s replacement.
“The review has been finalised and the board were briefed on the review findings,” Waugh told AAP on Friday.
“We’re just working through that now with the executive team and with the board and then we’ll work through how we publish the findings and go from there.
“It’s very fresh on our desk so we’re just going through it and ensuring that the appropriate disclosures are made.
“When you do a review, you want to ensure there’s absolute confidence from those that are giving you information, so you’ve just got to make sure that information is appropriate.”
Waugh said Schmidt had not yet seen the report.
The New Zealander and former Ireland mentor has signed a deal up to and including the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia.
Coach Jones’ exit was part of RA’s administrative overhaul following the France flop, with Dan Herbert replacing Hamish McLennan as chairman and Peter Horne joining the organisation as high-performance boss.
Former Wallaby David Nucifora, who as high-performance chief alongside Schmidt turned Ireland into a world-leading force, has also been lured back into the fold.
How their vision sits alongside the review’s findings remains to be seen, with Schmidt set to visit Super Rugby clubs and familiarise himself with players ahead of Wales’s visit in July.
“I can’t promise anything other than I’ll be working really hard to try to make it as successful as it can be and try to get some early wins on the board,” Schmidt said.
“And those wins may be just that we perform better, even if we don’t quite get the outcomes we’re looking for.
“But I’m also a realistic coach. You’re judged on your outcomes and you live or die by them.”
Fantastic article. Richie Mou’nga and Shannon Frizzell should be made available to be in the All Black. Razor is a winner.Richie Mou’nga is the man. It is going to upset a few people. Who cares.68 Go to comments
I agree 100% with Scott Robertson. Richie Mo’unga is a brilliant no 10 as showed with 7 time champion Crusaders and All Blacks. He had to put up with the ridiculous dual play maker role with Barrett , started by Hansen and doggedly carried on by Foster. Set him free.95 Go to comments
Poor ref decision yellow at worst. French refs very against English teams1 Go to comments
I don’t understand why world rugby are involved in a club side?3 Go to comments
It was absurd that Shields ever played for England in the first place. He was picked directly out of a NZ team to do so; that should never have been allowed to happen. The NZRFU must never pick him for a NZ team again.6 Go to comments
Canada need at least 2 Pro rugby teams. Stephen Aboud will bring through the talent in the country. But that talent needs something to aim for.3 Go to comments
Too slow too uncreative to play 10 anyways. Move on tubby3 Go to comments
Pity Zack Mercer didn’t get a look3 Go to comments
Here in Toronto, having attended 3 Arrows home games last year, I’m finding it hard to give a flying F about this news. Lol.3 Go to comments
I wonder if Slade will be picked to play at inside centre as none of the centres chosen play 12 on a regular basis. Think he could do a good job with Lawrence outside him.1 Go to comments
It will be interesting to see how he goes. Played very little rugby in 2023 so will be coming in pretty cold. Great addition for the Canes, they don’t really have another loosie in his sort of mould. Assuming he is able to play to the same standards as when he left he would presumably have Blackadder and Finau ahead of him. Maybe Razor prefers Blackadder at 7 over Cane though? At nearly 33 it would be a questionable decision to bring him into the team ahead of younger guys. There is definitely a world where Blackadder is out injured for the season and a range of other injuries and suspensions brings him into the mix.6 Go to comments
It’s a good case to make. URC can add other teams, definitely Cheetahs and Black Lion, maybe couple more that are financially viable options too.1 Go to comments
Good piece, Andy1 Go to comments
“No one can still tell me what a tier one team is….”. When you routinely get comfortably beaten by Italy and they recently shipped the thick end of 100 points against the ABs you can safely assume you’re not one……3 Go to comments
Hi Richard, A tier one team is one that gets three votes in World Rugby council sessions. Hope this helps.3 Go to comments
Martin, you Mumpet… he might still include Larkham. Who incidentally has won a World Cup as a player, but what as a coach? Maybe a couple of Aussie super conference titles? Noddy badge. Give the assistant job to Andy Friend, he beat Larkham Munster on a couple of occasions with a rag-tag bunch of players.7 Go to comments
Yipeeeeee.. Liar liar pants on fire Jantjies.. He cheats he deals he wheels.. He never ever deserved that position.. He was a quota player,a product from the Anc's political interference in South African sports, and a below average one at it! It is just a relieve to know for now his arrogant smug face won’t be seen in any form of rugby for years to come..Jantjies my boy, don’t even go home because the Cape aren’t empty without you..3 Go to comments
Yes we can expect them to fight but these players have been very poor for England for nearly 5 years now, especially BV who offers nothing in the way of forward momentum1 Go to comments
He’s never going to get out from under this one. It would be better all round if he just came clean and took responsibility for what he did, but that would be inconsistent with his behaviour following the other scandals he’s been involved in. Nobody in South Africa except perhaps his mother would want to see him playing in a Springbok jersey again……which was already the case before he got caught for doping.3 Go to comments
Get Andy Friend in as his assistant coach. Got a great eye, and know how to work with small player pools… ask Connacht, and he found Mac hassen. He can take over from Schmidt in the hand over…. World needs strong wallabies… Saffa here2 Go to comments