Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
27 - 10
FT
29 - 5
FT
19 - 31
FT
35 - 5
FT
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
15:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
10:15
Sunday
12:30
Sunday
12:30
International

Wallabies World Cup review lands on Joe Schmidt's desk hours before arrival

By AAP
Joe Schmidt is welcomed as Wallabies head coach. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

New Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is yet to view the findings of a report into the side’s World Cup failings that was submitted on the day he was ushered into the role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Wallabies Andrew Slack and Justin Harrison, as well as high-performance and coaching consultant Darlene Harrison were charged with leading an external review into the side’s early exit from last year’s tournament in France.

That review, announced on November 2, hit Rugby Australia (RA) chief executive Phil Waugh’s desk on Friday just hours before he sat next to Schmidt to officially announce him as Eddie Jones’s replacement.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

“The review has been finalised and the board were briefed on the review findings,” Waugh told AAP on Friday.

“We’re just working through that now with the executive team and with the board and then we’ll work through how we publish the findings and go from there.

“It’s very fresh on our desk so we’re just going through it and ensuring that the appropriate disclosures are made.

“When you do a review, you want to ensure there’s absolute confidence from those that are giving you information, so you’ve just got to make sure that information is appropriate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

'A lot of work to do': Schmidt's advice from former Wallaby coaches

Schmidt said he had chatted to Dave Rennie and other former coaching staff, but not Eddie Jones, about what to expect with the Wallabies.

Read Now

Waugh said Schmidt had not yet seen the report.

The New Zealander and former Ireland mentor has signed a deal up to and including the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia.

Coach Jones’ exit was part of RA’s administrative overhaul following the France flop, with Dan Herbert replacing Hamish McLennan as chairman and Peter Horne joining the organisation as high-performance boss.

Former Wallaby David Nucifora, who as high-performance chief alongside Schmidt turned Ireland into a world-leading force, has also been lured back into the fold.

How their vision sits alongside the review’s findings remains to be seen, with Schmidt set to visit Super Rugby clubs and familiarise himself with players ahead of Wales’s visit in July.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can’t promise anything other than I’ll be working really hard to try to make it as successful as it can be and try to get some early wins on the board,” Schmidt said.

“And those wins may be just that we perform better, even if we don’t quite get the outcomes we’re looking for.

“But I’m also a realistic coach. You’re judged on your outcomes and you live or die by them.”

Recommended

Risk isn’t worth the reward for new Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt

OPINION

Joe Schmidt hoping World Cup hurt will breed new edge in Wallaby mentality

New coach Joe Schmidt ‘desperate’ to help Wallabies’ revival

‘I thought I’d retired’: Why Joe Schmidt embraced ‘unique’ Wallabies ‘challenge’

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

RWC Record Chasers

Gits and Genia

Rugby Explorer

Before They Make It

RUGBY'S GREATEST FANS

FIJIANA: LET'S PLAY

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Jake White: 'I'd probably get killed for saying that back home'

2

Referee Jaco Peyper withdrawn from Six Nations

3

Questionable Toulon move to have major say on Glasgow and Munster fate

4

Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit quits rugby immediately to join NFL

5

Exeter handed boost for Champions Cup clash after disciplinary hearing

6

My only proviso for Borthwick's England Six Nations squad – Andy Goode

7

Ex-England international Brad Shields reveals ‘desire’ to play for All Blacks

8

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso one of seven uncapped players picked for England

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Can Munster shift Ireland's natural order this Six Nations?

Burgeoning stars from the Thomond Park province are threatening Leinster's dominance of the Ireland team.

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'Jamie George is England's rock at the head of a here's-hoping squad'

The new skipper has much on his plate, but there are reasons for cautious English optimism.

FEATURE

Rees-Zammit blow and injury crisis leave Wales with Himalayan task

Star winger's exit to NFL and a bloated injury list means Wales need to manage expectations.

Comments on RugbyPass

G
Graham 32 minutes ago
All Blacks’ eligibility tradition isn’t worth losing the nation’s best talent

Fantastic article. Richie Mou’nga and Shannon Frizzell should be made available to be in the All Black. Razor is a winner.Richie Mou’nga is the man. It is going to upset a few people. Who cares.

68 Go to comments
G
Graham 42 minutes ago
Robertson plays a smart hand on All Blacks eligibility issue

I agree 100% with Scott Robertson. Richie Mo’unga is a brilliant no 10 as showed with 7 time champion Crusaders and All Blacks. He had to put up with the ridiculous dual play maker role with Barrett , started by Hansen and doggedly carried on by Foster. Set him free.

95 Go to comments
m
michael 46 minutes ago
Bristol vs Connacht | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Poor ref decision yellow at worst. French refs very against English teams

1 Go to comments
f
finn 1 hours ago
New World Rugby backed MLR club to boost USA's World Cup competitiveness

I don’t understand why world rugby are involved in a club side?

3 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hours ago
Ex-England international Brad Shields reveals ‘desire’ to play for All Blacks

It was absurd that Shields ever played for England in the first place. He was picked directly out of a NZ team to do so; that should never have been allowed to happen. The NZRFU must never pick him for a NZ team again.

6 Go to comments
M
Michael 1 hours ago
New World Rugby backed MLR club to boost USA's World Cup competitiveness

Canada need at least 2 Pro rugby teams. Stephen Aboud will bring through the talent in the country. But that talent needs something to aim for.

3 Go to comments
J
Jon 3 hours ago
Springbok Elton Jantjies handed four year ban

Too slow too uncreative to play 10 anyways. Move on tubby

3 Go to comments
P
Philip 6 hours ago
My only proviso for Borthwick's England Six Nations squad – Andy Goode

Pity Zack Mercer didn’t get a look

3 Go to comments
J
JoeyFresh62 8 hours ago
New World Rugby backed MLR club to boost USA's World Cup competitiveness

Here in Toronto, having attended 3 Arrows home games last year, I’m finding it hard to give a flying F about this news. Lol.

3 Go to comments
j
john 9 hours ago
Exeter boss gives verdict on Immanuel Feyi-Waboso's England call

I wonder if Slade will be picked to play at inside centre as none of the centres chosen play 12 on a regular basis. Think he could do a good job with Lawrence outside him.

1 Go to comments
N
Nickers 9 hours ago
Ex-England international Brad Shields reveals ‘desire’ to play for All Blacks

It will be interesting to see how he goes. Played very little rugby in 2023 so will be coming in pretty cold. Great addition for the Canes, they don’t really have another loosie in his sort of mould. Assuming he is able to play to the same standards as when he left he would presumably have Blackadder and Finau ahead of him. Maybe Razor prefers Blackadder at 7 over Cane though? At nearly 33 it would be a questionable decision to bring him into the team ahead of younger guys. There is definitely a world where Blackadder is out injured for the season and a range of other injuries and suspensions brings him into the mix.

6 Go to comments
M
Michael 9 hours ago
Warren Gatland makes his case for an Anglo-Welsh competition

It’s a good case to make. URC can add other teams, definitely Cheetahs and Black Lion, maybe couple more that are financially viable options too.

1 Go to comments
L
LiamBerlin 10 hours ago
Negativity around LRZ’s NFL move says more about rugby than him – Andy Goode

Good piece, Andy

1 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 12 hours ago
Richard Cockerill: 'No one can still tell me what a tier one team is'

“No one can still tell me what a tier one team is….”. When you routinely get comfortably beaten by Italy and they recently shipped the thick end of 100 points against the ABs you can safely assume you’re not one……

3 Go to comments
m
mjp89 12 hours ago
Richard Cockerill: 'No one can still tell me what a tier one team is'

Hi Richard, A tier one team is one that gets three votes in World Rugby council sessions. Hope this helps.

3 Go to comments
M
Marc Antoine 12 hours ago
Former Wallaby predicts Joe Schmidt's reign will end 'in tears'

Martin, you Mumpet… he might still include Larkham. Who incidentally has won a World Cup as a player, but what as a coach? Maybe a couple of Aussie super conference titles? Noddy badge. Give the assistant job to Andy Friend, he beat Larkham Munster on a couple of occasions with a rag-tag bunch of players.

7 Go to comments
j
jean 12 hours ago
Springbok Elton Jantjies handed four year ban

Yipeeeeee.. Liar liar pants on fire Jantjies.. He cheats he deals he wheels.. He never ever deserved that position.. He was a quota player,a product from the Anc's political interference in South African sports, and a below average one at it! It is just a relieve to know for now his arrogant smug face won’t be seen in any form of rugby for years to come..Jantjies my boy, don’t even go home because the Cape aren’t empty without you..

3 Go to comments
C
Colin 12 hours ago
Topsy Ojo: England rejects will 'fight tooth and nail to get their shirts back'

Yes we can expect them to fight but these players have been very poor for England for nearly 5 years now, especially BV who offers nothing in the way of forward momentum

1 Go to comments
J
Joseph 13 hours ago
Springbok Elton Jantjies handed four year ban

He’s never going to get out from under this one. It would be better all round if he just came clean and took responsibility for what he did, but that would be inconsistent with his behaviour following the other scandals he’s been involved in. Nobody in South Africa except perhaps his mother would want to see him playing in a Springbok jersey again……which was already the case before he got caught for doping.

3 Go to comments
M
Marc Antoine 13 hours ago
‘I thought I’d retired’: Why Joe Schmidt embraced ‘unique’ Wallabies ‘challenge’

Get Andy Friend in as his assistant coach. Got a great eye, and know how to work with small player pools… ask Connacht, and he found Mac hassen. He can take over from Schmidt in the hand over…. World needs strong wallabies… Saffa here

2 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit quits rugby immediately to join NFL Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit quits rugby immediately to join NFL
Search