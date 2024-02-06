Wales call up two to Six Nations squad with one released

Wales flanker James Botham has returned to his club Cardiff this week to rehab a knee injury he picked up in the loss to Scotland on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has been replaced in the squad by his Cardiff teammate, versatile forward Seb Davies.

Harlequins tighthead Dillon Lewis has also been called into camp after being one of Warren Gatland’s surprise omissions from his initial Six Nations squad.

Botham left the field after 50 minutes of a try-scoring display against Scotland, with his team trailing 27-5 at the time. His opening try sparked Wales into life though, as they came close to staging one of the greatest comebacks of all time, only to lose by a single point.

Wales have not provided an update as to how long the nine-cap loose forward will be out of action for.

Following the agonising 27-26 loss to Scotland in Cardiff on Saturday, Wales take on England this week at Twickenham, who are fresh from a win over Italy in Rome.