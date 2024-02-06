Scotland dealt double injury blow with two out for the Six Nations

Scotland have confirmed that injury worries Richie Gray and Luke Crosbie have been ruled out for the rest of the Guinness Six Nations.

The pair emerged as injury doubts after Scotland’s 27-26 win over Wales at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, and Scotland confirmed in a medical report this week that they will now take no further part in the Championship.

Gray only managed half and hour in Cardiff before leaving the field with a bicep injury. Crosbie lasted until the second half before leaving the field with a shoulder injury.

Uncapped Glasgow Warriors second-row duo Max Williamson and Alex Samuel have been called into Gregor Townsend’s squad this week following the injuries as Scotland prepare to take on France at Murrayfield. They will be joined by their back row teammate Euan Ferrie and scrum-half Jamie Dobie.

A positive for Scotland is that both prop WP Nel and wing Darcy Graham are “recovering well” from their injuries and will resume training with Edinburgh this week.

While injuries are not ideal, Townsend has both lock Grant Gilchrist returning from a ban this week, as well as flanker, and co-captain, Rory Darge available after recovering from a knee injury.

Looking ahead to the visit from France, the head coach said: “Grant will be available. He trained all week, and it is good we have got a second-row back this week with Richie’s injury.

“Rory trained fully the last two days, so he will be good to go. It is timely that we’ve got two replacements there.”

Updated Scotland squad

Forwards

Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby (13)

Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby (5)

Jamie Bhatti – Glasgow Warriors (34)

Andy Christie – Saracens (4)

Scott Cummings – Glasgow Warriors (34)

Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors (16)

Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors (15) CO-CAPTAIN

Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby (68)

Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (41)

Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (63)

Alec Hepburn – Exeter Chiefs (1)

Johnny Matthews – Glasgow Warriors (1)

Elliot Millar-Mills – Northampton Saints (1)

WP Nel – Edinburgh Rugby (61)

Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby (47)

Javan Sebastian – Edinburgh Rugby (7)

Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby (27)

Sam Skinner – Edinburgh Rugby (31)

George Turner – Glasgow Warriors (41)

Glen Young – Edinburgh Rugby (3)

Backs

Ben Healy – Edinburgh Rugby (4)

George Horne – Glasgow Warriors (27)

Rory Hutchinson – Northampton Saints (8)

Huw Jones – Glasgow Warriors (44)

Blair Kinghorn – Toulouse (50)

Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors (1)

Ross McCann – Great Britain Sevens (uncapped)

Harry Paterson – Edinburgh Rugby (uncapped)

Ali Price – Edinburgh Rugby (66)

Cameron Redpath – Bath Rugby (9)

Arron Reed – Sale Sharks (uncapped)

Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors (2)

Finn Russell – Bath Rugby (76) CO-CAPTAIN

Kyle Steyn – Glasgow Warriors (16)

Ross Thompson – Glasgow Warriors (3)

Sione Tuipulotu – Glasgow Warriors (23)

Duhan van der Merwe – Edinburgh Rugby (35)

Ben White – Toulon (19)