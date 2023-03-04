URC: Late drama in Cape Town as Stormers see off Sharks

Stormers survived two late yellow cards to strengthen their hold on second spot in the United Rugby Championship with a 29-23 victory over Sharks.

Clayton Blommetjies (2), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Ben-Jason Dixon scored tries as Stormers recorded an 18th consecutive home league win in Cape Town.

Stormers led 19-6 at the break and secured a bonus point 15 minutes into the second half through Blommetjies’ second try.

Sharks looked dead and buried but surged back as Yaw Penxe and Rohan Janse van Rensburg touched down and Grant Williams scored a superb solo try.

A step so good it brings Sharks back into the game and gives Seabelo Senatla a yellow card for tripping ?#URC #STOvSHA pic.twitter.com/Aq2B4iWdug — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) March 4, 2023

Stormers played the final seven minutes with 13 men as wing Seabelo Senatla joined prop Sazi Sandi in the sin bin.

But Stormers held on and Manie Libbok, the competition’s top scorer, added a penalty with the final kick of the match.