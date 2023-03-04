Select Edition

Super Rugby PacificChiefs

Try-scoring blitz sets up Chiefs' Super Round win

By AAP
(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Moana Pasifika got off to the worst possible start and things did not improve much from there as the Chiefs romped to a 52-29 victory in their Super Round rugby clash in Melbourne.

Chiefs centre Rameka Poihipi broke a 22-year-old record to score the fastest try in Super Rugby history, crossing after just eight seconds at AAMI Park.

Poihipi intercepted the first pass after the kick-off, thrown infield by Moana Pasifika winger Anzelo Tuitavuki, and the Chiefs were up 7-0 before the clock had ticked over to two minutes.

Related

Watch: Chiefs score 'the quickest try of all time'

Every once in a while, rugby fans witness something so special that it defies what was once believed to be possible in the sport. This is one of those moments.

Read Now

Highlanders lock Vula Maimuri held the previous record of 12 seconds, scored against the Crusaders in Christchurch back in 2001.

The Chiefs proved their 31-10 round-one win over the reigning champion Crusaders was no fluke, running in six unanswered tries in the first half to set up the victory.

The spoils were shared across five players, with halfback Brad Weber grabbing a double.

Star five-eighth Damian McKenzie, who spent last year playing in Japan, crossed in the 37th minute while he also added four conversions en route to a 38-3 halftime lead.

To Moana Pasifika’s credit they did not shirk the hard work in the second half, and with former Brumbies and Wallabies playmaker Christian Leali’ifano running the attack they were rewarded with four tries for a more respectable scoreline.

While their missed tackle tally had proved costly, they reined that right in to limit the Chiefs to just additional two tries, both scored by fullback Shaun Stevenson.

The only concern for the Waikato-based Chiefs was their discipline, incurring 13 penalties while three players were yellow-carded.

Moana Pasifika are winless after two rounds, having fallen to Fijian Drua by two points in the opening match.

