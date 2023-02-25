Hurricanes player ratings v Rebels | Super Rugby Pacific

In the second game of a blockbuster double-header for Super Round, the Hurricanes took on hometown favourites the Rebels. Despite conceding the opening try, the Hurricanes came storming back thanks to two tries from Ardie Savea.

The Hurricanes set the tempo early, speeding up phase play and recycling quick to get a march on the Rebels defence. Riogard and Morgan combined well to utilise the Canes outside backs, but it was a scrum time that the Canes gained the ascendancy. They shot out to a three-try-to-one lead before the Rebels fought back to reduce the margin.

Eventually, the Canes secured a 39-33 victory thanks to a late Jordie Barrett try to keep the good run going against Australian opposition.

1. Xavier Numia – 6.5/10

Up against Talakai and had his number in the opening stanza of the match. Was instrumental in giving the Hurricanes the upper hand at scrum time. Subbed at half time.

2. Dane Coles – 6.5

Was a menace at the breakdown, and he was able to get to the ball ahead of the Rebels supporting players. subbed at half time.

3. Tyrel Lomax – 6.5

Was part of a front row that pushed the Rebels off the park on numerous occasions. Dropped the ball early on to start the game but came back strong with hard work around the park. Was able to shrug off a massive shot from Pone Fa’amausili.

4. James Blackwell – 6

Was a reliable target at lineout time and was influential in setting his teams maul defence. Did well to stop a certain Rebels try by reaching through and stealing the ball from the Rebels attacking maul. His work rate in phase play helped set the tone for the Canes blistering pace in attack.

5. Isaia Walker-Leawere – 5.5

Was lucky not to be sent off early for collapsing a maul. Won an important turnover in the first half when the Rebels were attacking his team’s line. Was involved in everything around the park.

6. Brayden Iose – 7

Had some good touches in tight around the ruck. Made a team-high 12 tackles.

7. Du’Plessis Kirifi – 7

Was industrious as ever around the park, winning turnovers for his team. Forming a formidable backrow partnership with Iose and Savea.

8. Ardie Savea – 7.5

The Canes inspirational skipper lead from the front as he does every game. The Rebels had no answer for his powerful ball-carrying. Scored his teams first two tries. He was sent to the bin right on half time for being the third man into a scuffle. When he returned he continued to steal ball at the breakdown and use his physicality.

9. Cameron Roigard – 7.5

Was dangerous from the base of the scrum, putting in clever grubbers to turn the Rebels defence around. Was excellent in speeding up the Canes phase play and getting a roll over the top of the Rebels.

10. Aidan Morgan – 7

Was excellent running the cutter for the Canes. Set the pace of play for his team, creating width in attack with wide floating passes and clever inside balls.

11. Salesi Rayasi – 7

Used his footwork and big frame to stomp through defenders, and was hard to contain with the ball in hand. Scored in the 62nd minute with a fantastic finish.

12. Jordie Barrett – 7.5

Was involved in some important moments, and peeled off big metres by backing up in support of his backs. Turned around the Rebels multiple times through his ranging kicks. Finished off the night by sealing his team the victory with a try in the 76th minute.

13. Billy Proctor – 5.5

Was excellent in the air, combining with Morgan who was peppering the Rebels with high, swirling midfield bombs. Made a crucial covering tackle to bring Ioane down in the second half.

14. Julian Savea – 6

Ran hard in the inside channels and showed why he is nicknamed The Bus, shrugging off defenders. Showed some brute force in defence too.

15. Josh Moorby – 6

Ran wide lines off the Canes set-piece and created confusion for the Rebels defence, opening them up for attacking raids. Was the beneficiary of a well-worked scrum move to score the Canes third try. In the second half he was well-contained as he dropped back to cover the kicking game from the Rebels and came to play first receiver at times in the match.

Replacements:

16. Asafo Aumua – 4

Came on at half time and nearly scored a try.

17. Tevita Mafileo – 3

Joined the action for the second half. Immediately yellow-carded for a late shot on Hardwick, which was then upgraded to a 20-minute red card.

18. Owen Franks – 5

Came on in the 54th minute for Lomax.

19. Caleb Delany – N/A

Joined the action late in the game.

20. Peter Lakai – N/A

Came on late and made some solid contributions.

21. Jamie Booth – 5

Replaced Roigard in the 54th minute. Set up the Rayasi try.

22. Riley Higgins – N/A

Joined the game towards the end of the game.

23. Harry Godfrey – 5

On in the 68th minute.