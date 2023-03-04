Watch: Chiefs score 'the quickest try of all time'

Every once in a while, rugby fans witness something so special that it defies what was once believed to be possible in the sport. This is one of those moments.

Following on from last Friday’s staggering 31-10 victory over the Crusaders in Christchurch, the Chiefs couldn’t have started their round two match against Moana Pasifika any better – literally.

Flyhalf Damian McKenzie began proceedings with what appeared to be a relatively routine kick-off, but in truth it was anything but.

Moana Pasifika winger Anzelo Tuitavuki received the kick, and attempted to pass to one of his teammates. But that’s when disaster struck.

Chiefs No. 12 Rameka Poihipi intercepted the pass, and ran in for a stunning score inside the opening ten seconds of the contest.

Sky Sport commentator Grant Nisbett described the score as the “quickest try of all time.”

“Oh an intercept straight away, that’s the quickest try of all time,” Nisbett said on the broadcast.

Can’t get a better start than this!#SuperRugbyPacific pic.twitter.com/OnZZoMk0LU — Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) March 4, 2023

“Rameka Poihipi, inside 10 seconds the Chiefs have scored.”

It was a blink and you’ll miss it moment, that’s for sure.

Poihipi moves into the starting side after world-class midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown was injured during last weekend’s titanic tussle with the Crusaders.

Well, it’s safe to say he’s taken his opportunity with both hands so far.

The inside centre worked hard to get himself into a position to take the intercept, although the play doesn’t pay off very often.

“Gets a start today with Anton Lienert-Brown injured out of the game last week,” Nisbett added.

“Poihipi comes into the starting line-up and scores inside 10 seconds of the game.”

As some fans continued to find their seats at Melbourne AAMI Park, Damian McKenzie was already lining up his conversion attempt.

The Chiefs had taken an early 7-nil lead, and it was a sign of things to come.

While Christian Leali’ifano was able to snatch back three points shortly after with a penalty goal, that’s about as good as it got for Moana Pasifika.

By the 30-minute mark, the Chiefs had raced out to a commanding 26-3 lead after tries to Liam Coombes-Fabling, Brad Weber and Shaun Stevenson.