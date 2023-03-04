Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Kiwi-born Wales international shares emotional contract situation

2

All has gone quiet on Worcester front but intervention is needed fast

3

Steve Diamond on shortlist to replace Mike Blair at Edinburgh

4

The 'seething' reply Mike Brown gave when asked about Marcus Smith

5

Marcus Smith named in latest 36-strong England squad

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Bristol Bears bare their teeth as renaissance gathers momentum

Pat Lam's side have been in the doldrums but a sense of rejuvenation is in the air at Ashton Gate

RugbyPass+ Home

Super Rugby Pacific News

Why the Chiefs still have 'plenty to work on' despite another big win

Waratahs player ratings v Drua | Super Rugby Pacific

Brutal Super Round contest sees Drua go toe-to-toe with Waratahs

Ardie Savea cited for cut-throat gesture

More Super Rugby Pacific More News

Trending Video

Does Australia have enough talent for Eddie Jones' ambitions | The Breakdown

Eddie Jones has shown how he can make a team perform at the World Cup but Kiwi pundits aren't convinced he has the talent in his player pool to field an XV capable of World Cup heroics.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

What if Darcy Swain made a throat-slash gesture to a New Zealand player?
j
jb 46 minutes ago

Wow, so making an idle threat is now the same as almost breaking a players leg and destroying his hopes of going to the World Cup. Get a grip Bidwell

Go to comments More News
Tomas Lavanini may be leaving Clermont
C
Coach 1 hours ago

Probably the most consistent player in world rugby. He can guarantee a card every time he plays.

Go to comments More News
Super Rugby PacificChiefs

Watch: Chiefs score 'the quickest try of all time'

By Finn Morton
(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Every once in a while, rugby fans witness something so special that it defies what was once believed to be possible in the sport. This is one of those moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following on from last Friday’s staggering 31-10 victory over the Crusaders in Christchurch, the Chiefs couldn’t have started their round two match against Moana Pasifika any better – literally.

Flyhalf Damian McKenzie began proceedings with what appeared to be a relatively routine kick-off, but in truth it was anything but.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Moana Pasifika winger Anzelo Tuitavuki received the kick, and attempted to pass to one of his teammates. But that’s when disaster struck.

Chiefs No. 12 Rameka Poihipi intercepted the pass, and ran in for a stunning score inside the opening ten seconds of the contest.

Sky Sport commentator Grant Nisbett described the score as the “quickest try of all time.”

“Oh an intercept straight away, that’s the quickest try of all time,” Nisbett said on the broadcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rameka Poihipi, inside 10 seconds the Chiefs have scored.”

It was a blink and you’ll miss it moment, that’s for sure.

Poihipi moves into the starting side after world-class midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown was injured during last weekend’s titanic tussle with the Crusaders.

Well, it’s safe to say he’s taken his opportunity with both hands so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inside centre worked hard to get himself into a position to take the intercept, although the play doesn’t pay off very often.

“Gets a start today with Anton Lienert-Brown injured out of the game last week,” Nisbett added.

“Poihipi comes into the starting line-up and scores inside 10 seconds of the game.”

Related

Live blog: Super Round Night Two

The Gallagher Chiefs may have snatched the Super Rugby Pacific ‘favourites’ tag off the Crusaders last Friday, as they opened their campaign with a 31-10 win on Christchurch.

Read Now

As some fans continued to find their seats at Melbourne AAMI Park, Damian McKenzie was already lining up his conversion attempt.

The Chiefs had taken an early 7-nil lead, and it was a sign of things to come.

While Christian Leali’ifano was able to snatch back three points shortly after with a penalty goal, that’s about as good as it got for Moana Pasifika.

By the 30-minute mark, the Chiefs had raced out to a commanding 26-3 lead after tries to Liam Coombes-Fabling, Brad Weber and Shaun Stevenson.

Recommended

Watch: Blyde welcomes Colombia to Sevens circuit with first half hat-trick

Force building confidence in combinations ahead of Reds clash

How the world reacted to Ardie Savea's 'nasty' gesture

First half hat-trick to Johnny Matthews propels Glasgow to victory over Zebre

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
RUGBYPASS+
RUGBYPASS+ Bristol Bears bare their teeth as renaissance gathers momentum Bristol Bears bare their teeth as renaissance gathers momentum
Search