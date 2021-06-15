Tom Homer has retired with immediate effect rather than take up French move

7:21am, 15 June 2021

London Irish full-back Tom Homer has retired from playing with immediate effect following the conclusion of the 2020/21 season. The 31-year-old was set to leave the Exiles for a stint next term at Montauban, the club that finished ninth in the Pro D2. However, he has instead decided his future is away from the rugby field.

Homer made 126 appearances and scored 785 points for Irish across two stints with the club. “I suppose my love for life is now beyond the rugby field,” explained Homer, who also enjoyed a long period at Bath.

“I’ve played rugby for 13 years now and have some brilliant memories, but it just feels like the right time to retire. There is something poetic about finishing at the club where it all started. I’m looking forward to the next adventure.”

Looking back at his career, Homer chose his highlight. “My first year at London Irish and getting to play in the Premiership final was a massive highlight, but more than anything, I will remember the people that I got to share those types of experiences with,” he added.

“Thank you to all the people that have supported me during my career, you stuck with me through thick and thin. I really appreciate it.”

Irish boss Declan Kidney said: “We wish nothing but the best to Tom and his family in the future. He has had a fantastic career and should be very proud of everything that he has achieved. I know he will be successful in whatever path he chooses to do next and I would like to thank him for his generosity, work ethic and friendship during his time at London Irish.”

A London Irish club statement added: “Thank you for everything Tom. Good luck in your future – you will always be welcome at Hazelwood.”

