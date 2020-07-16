    A repeat of the 2019 Champions Cup final won by Saracens against Leinster in Newcastle will get the resumption of the delayed 2019/20 European tournament underway on September 19 when the clubs clash in Dublin in the quarter-finals. 

    The meeting of the clubs that have won the past four titles – Saracens in 2016, 2017 and 2019, and Leinster in 2018 – was the standout fixture following the completion of the pool stages last January. 

    However, rather than see these clubs go head-to-head in front of a packed Aviva Stadium last April, the coronavirus pandemic caused a five-month postponement where there is no indication that any fans might be able to attend due to restrictions on large public gatherings in Ireland. 

    The Leinster-Saracens match has been given a Saturday afternoon September 19 kick-off in Dublin and it will be followed later that evening by the all-French meeting of Clermont and Racing at Stade Marcel-Michelin.   

    Toulouse-Ulster will open proceedings on the Sunday from Le Stadium before the quarter-finals end with Gallagher Premiership leaders Exeter Chiefs hosting Northampton in their all-English clash. 

    ECPR officials also unveiled the dates and times for the Challenge Cup quarter-finals on the same September weekend. In a statement, EPCR explained: “All matches will be subject to government guidelines and/or restrictions with EPCR prioritising the health and welfare of players, club staff, match officials, media, supporters and the wider rugby community.”

    HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP quarter-finals
    (All kick-offs local time)

    Saturday, September 19
    QF 1: Leinster Rugby v Saracens, Aviva Stadium (15.00) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS
    QF 2: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92, Stade Marcel-Michelin (18.30) beIN SPORTS / BT Sport
    Sunday, September 20
    QF 3: Toulouse v Ulster Rugby, Le Stadium (13.30) France 2 / beIN SPORTS / BT Sport / Channel 4 / Virgin Media
    QF 4: Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints, Sandy Park (17.30) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

    Semi-final 1 – winner of QF 1, Leinster Rugby v Saracens, will play the winner of QF 2, ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92
    Semi-final 2 – winner of QF 3, Toulouse v Ulster Rugby, will play the winner of QF 4, Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints
    (Matches to be played on 25/26/27 September)

    2020 Heineken Champions Cup final: weekend 16/17/18 October (venue TBC)

    CHALLENGE CUP quarter-finals
    (All kick-offs local time)

    Friday, September 18
    QF 4: Bristol Bears v Dragons, Ashton Gate Stadium (19.45) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS
    Saturday, September 19
    QF 3: Bordeaux-Bègles v Edinburgh Rugby, Stade Chaban-Delmas (13.30) beIN SPORTS / BT Sport
    QF 1: RC Toulon v Scarlets, Stade Félix Mayol (21.00) France 4 / beIN SPORTS / BT Sport / S4C
    Sunday, September 20
    QF 2: Leicester Tigers v Castres Olympique, Welford Road (15.00) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

    Semi-final 1 – winner of QF 1, RC Toulon v Scarlets, will play the winner of QF 2, Leicester Tigers v Castres Olympique
    Semi-final 2 – winner of QF 3, Bordeaux-Bègles v Edinburgh Rugby, will play the winner of QF 4, Bristol Bears v Dragons
    (Matches to be played on 25/26/27 September)

    2020 Challenge Cup final: weekend 16/17/18 October (venue TBC)

