9:33am, 16 July 2020

A repeat of the 2019 Champions Cup final won by Saracens against Leinster in Newcastle will get the resumption of the delayed 2019/20 European tournament underway on September 19 when the clubs clash in Dublin in the quarter-finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting of the clubs that have won the past four titles – Saracens in 2016, 2017 and 2019, and Leinster in 2018 – was the standout fixture following the completion of the pool stages last January.

However, rather than see these clubs go head-to-head in front of a packed Aviva Stadium last April, the coronavirus pandemic caused a five-month postponement where there is no indication that any fans might be able to attend due to restrictions on large public gatherings in Ireland.

Win £5,000 for your local rugby club courtesy of Budgy Smuggler

The Leinster-Saracens match has been given a Saturday afternoon September 19 kick-off in Dublin and it will be followed later that evening by the all-French meeting of Clermont and Racing at Stade Marcel-Michelin.

Toulouse-Ulster will open proceedings on the Sunday from Le Stadium before the quarter-finals end with Gallagher Premiership leaders Exeter Chiefs hosting Northampton in their all-English clash.

What a blockbuster to start with https://t.co/hZe3OOyr8j — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) July 16, 2020

ECPR officials also unveiled the dates and times for the Challenge Cup quarter-finals on the same September weekend. In a statement, EPCR explained: “All matches will be subject to government guidelines and/or restrictions with EPCR prioritising the health and welfare of players, club staff, match officials, media, supporters and the wider rugby community.”

ADVERTISEMENT

HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP quarter-finals

(All kick-offs local time)

Saturday, September 19

QF 1: Leinster Rugby v Saracens, Aviva Stadium (15.00) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

QF 2: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92, Stade Marcel-Michelin (18.30) beIN SPORTS / BT Sport

Sunday, September 20

QF 3: Toulouse v Ulster Rugby, Le Stadium (13.30) France 2 / beIN SPORTS / BT Sport / Channel 4 / Virgin Media

QF 4: Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints, Sandy Park (17.30) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Semi-final 1 – winner of QF 1, Leinster Rugby v Saracens, will play the winner of QF 2, ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92

Semi-final 2 – winner of QF 3, Toulouse v Ulster Rugby, will play the winner of QF 4, Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints

(Matches to be played on 25/26/27 September)

2020 Heineken Champions Cup final: weekend 16/17/18 October (venue TBC)

ADVERTISEMENT

CHALLENGE CUP quarter-finals

(All kick-offs local time)

Friday, September 18

QF 4: Bristol Bears v Dragons, Ashton Gate Stadium (19.45) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Saturday, September 19

QF 3: Bordeaux-Bègles v Edinburgh Rugby, Stade Chaban-Delmas (13.30) beIN SPORTS / BT Sport

QF 1: RC Toulon v Scarlets, Stade Félix Mayol (21.00) France 4 / beIN SPORTS / BT Sport / S4C

Sunday, September 20

QF 2: Leicester Tigers v Castres Olympique, Welford Road (15.00) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Semi-final 1 – winner of QF 1, RC Toulon v Scarlets, will play the winner of QF 2, Leicester Tigers v Castres Olympique

Semi-final 2 – winner of QF 3, Bordeaux-Bègles v Edinburgh Rugby, will play the winner of QF 4, Bristol Bears v Dragons

(Matches to be played on 25/26/27 September)

2020 Challenge Cup final: weekend 16/17/18 October (venue TBC)

At this rate, a huge contingent of would-be Lions are going to be preparing for the tour in the English second tierhttps://t.co/OWLUBC4tGb — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) July 16, 2020