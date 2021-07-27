Three changes to the Lions XV for second Test
Trending on RugbyPass
- 1 Erasmus caught using burner account?
- 2 Woodward brands Erasmus 'comical'
- 3 Vunipola responds to video clip
- 4 Gatland's second Test Lions dilemma
- 5 Ref Watch: Inconsistent first Test
Warren Gatland has made three changes to his British & Irish Lions starting XV for the second Test against South Africa this Saturday in Cape Town.
Conor Murray, Chris Harris and Mako Vunipola come into the side for the match at Cape Town Stadium, while Ali Price, Elliot Daly and Rory Sutherland drop to the bench. Taulupe Faletau is also on the bench in place of Hamish Watson, while Liam Williams drops out of the 23 completely.
The Lions will enter the match with a 1-0 lead in the three match series after overcoming a nine point deficit at half-time last Saturday to triumph over the Springboks 22-17.
After Gatland’s match squad was leaked a day early last week, albeit with one alteration, he has brought the announcement forward to avoid the same problem.
“As always, selection was incredibly tough,” said Gatland. “However, we’ve made the changes we think are the right calls for the weekend’s game.
“It’ll be another tight contest. We know the Springboks will be hurting and they’ll throw everything at us on Saturday, but I think there’s plenty more to come from us too. We feel we can go up another level from where we were in the first Test and I would expect us to improve.
“It’s the biggest game on the Tour and we have to embrace the expectation that comes with it. As players and coaches, these are the games you want to be involved in. We’re relishing the opportunity to face the Springboks again on Saturday and potentially seal a Series win.”
Saturday’s clash against the reigning World Champions is the second of three Tests matches in the Castle Lager Lions Series to be shown live and exclusively on Sky Sports.
SOUTH AFRICA v THE BRITISH & IRISH LIONS
15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs, Scotland) #783
14. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England) #816
13. Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby, Scotland) #844
12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #824
11. Duhan van der Merwe (Worcester Warriors, Scotland) #841
10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints, Wales) #821
9. Conor Murray (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #790
1. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England) #787
2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, England) #851
3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #818
4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, England) #825
5. Alun Wyn Jones – captain (Ospreys, Wales) #761
6. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, England) #826
7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, England) #853
8. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #839
Replacements:
16. Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales) #829
17. Rory Sutherland (Worcester Warriors, Scotland) #840
18. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, England) #814
19. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #838
20. Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby, Wales) #779
21. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland) #843
22. Owen Farrell (Saracens, England) #780
23. Elliot Daly (Saracens, England) #822
Mailing List
Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.Sign Up Now