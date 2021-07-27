Three changes to the Lions XV for second Test

5:02am, 27 July 2021

Warren Gatland has made three changes to his British & Irish Lions starting XV for the second Test against South Africa this Saturday in Cape Town.

Conor Murray, Chris Harris and Mako Vunipola come into the side for the match at Cape Town Stadium, while Ali Price, Elliot Daly and Rory Sutherland drop to the bench. Taulupe Faletau is also on the bench in place of Hamish Watson, while Liam Williams drops out of the 23 completely.

The Lions will enter the match with a 1-0 lead in the three match series after overcoming a nine point deficit at half-time last Saturday to triumph over the Springboks 22-17.

After Gatland’s match squad was leaked a day early last week, albeit with one alteration, he has brought the announcement forward to avoid the same problem.

“As always, selection was incredibly tough,” said Gatland. “However, we’ve made the changes we think are the right calls for the weekend’s game.

“It’ll be another tight contest. We know the Springboks will be hurting and they’ll throw everything at us on Saturday, but I think there’s plenty more to come from us too. We feel we can go up another level from where we were in the first Test and I would expect us to improve.

“It’s the biggest game on the Tour and we have to embrace the expectation that comes with it. As players and coaches, these are the games you want to be involved in. We’re relishing the opportunity to face the Springboks again on Saturday and potentially seal a Series win.”

SOUTH AFRICA v THE BRITISH & IRISH LIONS

15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs, Scotland) #783

14. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England) #816

13. Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby, Scotland) #844

12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #824

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Worcester Warriors, Scotland) #841

10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints, Wales) #821

9. Conor Murray (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #790

1. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England) #787

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, England) #851

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #818

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, England) #825

5. Alun Wyn Jones – captain (Ospreys, Wales) #761

6. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, England) #826

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, England) #853

8. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #839

Replacements:

16. Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales) #829

17. Rory Sutherland (Worcester Warriors, Scotland) #840

18. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, England) #814

19. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #838

20. Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby, Wales) #779

21. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland) #843

22. Owen Farrell (Saracens, England) #780

23. Elliot Daly (Saracens, England) #822