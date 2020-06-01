9:30am, 01 June 2020

French rugby’s ability to adopt Fijian born players has been brought sharply into focus with an offer to Souyaux Angouleme Club wing Ledua Mau, to join the France 7s training squad to prepare for the Olympic Games in Japan next year while Perpignan have given Alivereti Duguivalu Nauga a two-year deal which could see him switch allegiance to France.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nauga is the son of Nadroga Rugby head coach Esala Nauga and signed a two-year contract with Perpignan RC having come through their Academy. France have already welcomed wing Virimi Vakatawa into their 15s squad and have Tavite Veredamu in their sevens team with the Fijian having served in the French Foreign Legion which he joined as a teenager. Now Mau and Nauga face similar choices as they map out their immediate rugby careers in a foreign country

Mau plays with Flying Fijians lock Sikeli Nabou along with Fiji born wings Kamilieni Raivono and Sakiusa Bureitakiyaca at his Pro D2 club and told SUNsports he has not made up his mind about representing France or Fiji at Sevens.

First look at the Canes:

Mau said: “I was under Ben Ryan’s programme over here (in France) before he came over to Fiji. Now he is based again here (in France) as the technical advisor for the sevens team so he had been asking me if I’m available and eligible to play for France. I told him that I’m eligible now, so for me whichever one comes first I will take it.

“For Fiji we don’t have much but we have the spirit to fight for our country and that is what I like.”

The prospect of playing for a major European nation is also appealing to Nauga who told the newspaper: “It would be an honour to play for France should I be given an opportunity. But on the other hand, just like any other young, aspiring Fijian rugby player, playing for Fiji would be a dream come true.

“A humbling opportunity, grateful to God for having made it this far especially after three years at USAP Perpignan Academy and excited for what the future holds.”

ADVERTISEMENT