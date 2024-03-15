The Six Nations title party – Ireland vs Scotland talking points
Ireland are within touching distance of retaining the Guinness Six Nations title ahead of hosting Scotland. Andy Farrell’s men were denied potential back-to-back Grand Slams by last weekend’s 23-22 defeat to England but remain in pole position to win the tournament.
Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the main talking points ahead of Saturday’s match in Dublin.
Ireland’s title to lose
Ireland know victory or a draw will guarantee championship glory, while two losing bonus points would also be sufficient. Any other result would complicate matters and open the door for England to snatch the title.
Steve Borthwick’s side, who begin the weekend four points off the pace, require a bonus-point win away to France in the final fixture of ‘Super Saturday’ on the back of halting Ireland’s 100 per cent record. Scotland and Les Bleus are also mathematically still in the title mix.
However, their respective hopes of finishing top of the table are highly improbable due to Ireland’s vastly superior points difference.
What might have been
The Aviva Stadium clash should arguably be a straight shoot-out for the title and could easily have been a Grand Slam showdown.
Ireland were seconds away from remaining on track for a clean sweep before Marcus Smith’s last-gasp drop goal settled a Twickenham thriller.
Scotland, meanwhile, are likely to still feel aggrieved about their controversial round-two loss to France, which was sandwiched between wins over Wales and England. The Scots’ campaign subsequently unravelled in disastrous fashion with a shock 31-29 defeat to Italy.
Clinching a first Triple Crown since the 1990 Five Nations appears to be the only realistic achievement available to Gregor Townsend’s men amid a lingering sense of what might have been.
Testing times for Townsend
A major setback at Stadio Olimpico cast fresh doubt on the future of Scotland head coach Townsend. His side have produced plenty of statement results, including four consecutive Calcutta Cup victories.
But he has also overseen successive World Cup pool-stage exits, while frustrating inconsistency means the Scots’ wait for a maiden Six Nations title goes on.
The 50-year-old, whose contract runs until 2026, refused to entertain questions about his position after a calamitous second-half collapse in the Italian capital.
Townsend insists he still believes in his players and will be desperate to end the championship by lifting silverware to alleviate mounting pressure.
Decade of dominance
Ireland have played pivotal roles in Scotland’s recent underwhelming World Cup campaigns during a decade of dominance of this fixture.
At the 2019 tournament in Japan, the Irish began with a 27-3 win over Townsend’s men in Yokohama, before emphatically eliminating their rivals in France last year thanks to a crushing 36-14 Paris success.
Ireland have won 13 of 14 meetings between the nations since 2014, including nine on the spin following a 27-22 Murrayfield loss in 2017.
They are strong favourites to extend that streak as Scotland bid to become only the second away side – after France in 2021 – to triumph in Dublin during the Farrell era.
Concussion concerns
Ireland’s unchanged starting XV raised some eyebrows given Calvin Nash was forced off following a thunderous collision with England’s Tommy Freeman just six days ago.
Concussion protocols remain a hot topic but Farrell insisted he trusts the medical experts as he moved to allay any concerns surrounding the Munster wing.
The Englishman has also ditched his six-two split of forwards and backs on the bench in favour of a more conventional five-three selection.
The bold call backfired in London due to head injury assessments dictating the withdrawals of Nash and his replacement Ciaran Frawley, who is not fit to feature this weekend.
Comments on RugbyPass
Thanks for this article! Away in the US, with the Six Nations going on, this was not on my radar. I assumed this tournament wouldn’t be available to me, but I see it’s covered for free on the Rugby Europe website and a few matches on RugbyPassTV! My weekend just got even better!!!1 Go to comments
Tuilagi’s continuous injuries and he recent lack of effectiveness coupled with his age should mean Borthwick ought to look elsewhere. There are a number of options to fill his place all more reliable and better performers.1 Go to comments
Italy is going to improve substantially under Quesada. UAR missed the shot letting him go… again!.1 Go to comments
No one likes the England Rugby Union team because they're arrogant. They get undeserved decisions at Twickenham and because some of their players get away with murder e.g. Owen Farrell sacking an All Black in front of the posts, yet there was no penalty tried and no punishment to the England player. It would be funny if it wasn't so serious. 🙄11 Go to comments
Saders v waratahs twice in a season?1 Go to comments
I think it’s a good article and an unusually good-natured chat below. However I don’t agree with Daniel’s premise which seems to me wholly in favour of at least 8 subs. There are plenty of high-quality pro coaches around either creating new ideas and/or synthesising good ideas that they observe elsewhere. Whether we have 8 subs on none, people like Rassie, Faz and many others fill find great ways to work within the rules and talented and skilful players like we have today will adapt to play in those ways. The discussion about what type of game we’d like to see is always going to contain lots of different preferences and perspectives. I don’t there can be a way that makes every one happy. For what it’s worth, my preferences include: # make less frequent law changes so players, officials and spectators can get used to what is going on; maybe bundle them e.g. mens’ rules change in the 6-12 months after a RWC final and don’t change again unless there is a demonstrable risk to players # have less subs. Whether or not we need 3 to cover the front-row is something I would leave to medics and related specialists. Beyond them I’d prefer 0-4 and I wouldn’t place any restrictions on how the coaches select and deploy them except those medical ones for the front row26 Go to comments
This is a fact for those who are uncomfortable with it. Aki was born and bred in NZ and is a not Irish at all.2 Go to comments
Great article. You'd swear England had trounced Ireland amidst all the hype afterwards. The reality being that Ireland snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. Fine fine margins and one home team being more fired up than another. This had been coming for a while and when it did it was the narrowest of victories. No one would ever deny that England worked for each other and deserved the final result. It was a terrific game of Rugby. Long live the six nations.1 Go to comments
When are we going to get consistency in refereeing, penalty against the Crusaders for not allowing the player to stand after going to ground with the ball, then happens to the Crusaders 3 times with no penalty1 Go to comments
Sonja McLoughlin has to be the very worst interviewer in the world. How on earth she got the job in the first place is beyond me. Probably related to some big boss in the BBC. I mute her interviews she's so irritating!12 Go to comments
Hows about commenting on the action instead of telln us first hand who is bein subbed off n on.1 Go to comments
“Wales aren’t delivering the goods results-wise, yet the country is still packed with talent” is it still packed with talent? is it really? Wales to me look increasingly like a side that are incredibly well coached, but simply don’t have the players to remain a top 8 side. You could say they are the new Japan.2 Go to comments
yes bit how many of there number 10s are playing for other teams the hurricanes 10 is from christchurch isnt he?5 Go to comments
Hartley, nothing but a thug11 Go to comments
It’s funny isn’t it how the long line of 1st 5s has come out of Christchurch. Wayne Smith, merhtens, carter, mounga. It’s seems so long they had an endless stream of talent. This poor kid steps in and after 3 games he is being treated like he is nothing. Bit unfair.5 Go to comments
“The harder I work, the luckier I get…” Gary Player. Also a South African…282 Go to comments
Bennie girl already wetting her panties in terror….24 Go to comments
Great article. I was starting to get upset but you came back solidly, like you replaced your pack! Any team can do it and as for flair I am constantly surprised at how some forwards dummy the backline players. A prop dummying a centre keeps me pumped!26 Go to comments
Canterbury and more recently the Crusaders have/had the “Very Best Team Culture of any rugby team in the World. Overseas coaches have tried to emulate this phenomenon. Simply they can’t. Players will come and go. The Crusaders will find a way. Robertson is a huge loss. There will be a number 10 out there who will surprise us all. Their “motivation” will have to come within the team this year. Super Rugby has “weakened” since South African Teams have gone. Robertson needs to work his “magic” for the All Blacks.5 Go to comments
Hi Brett, so this is where you hang out these days. I’ve been missing you over at the other place. The juice bit for me is how it gives the lie to the stuff about going for youth with a view to 2027. The wild expenditure suggests Hamish was desperate to go deep. This opens a window on many interesting questions. What was the real reason for axing experience, defying the world cup wisdom of multitudes? Was the youth/2027 a deliberatly disingenuous cover story for a desperate bid? Or was it a true aim at first, but Hamish panicked at the hurdle as the foolhardiness became apparent and started chucking out money desperately, aware he had led the show into the ground? Best wishes13 Go to comments