Recipe for Champions Cup tastes better than Super Rugby right now
If you like rugby, I can recommend the Champions Cup.
At least in comparison to our upcoming Super Rugby Pacific tournament. Featuring the best of French, South African and British rugby, the Champions Cup is of a high standard, played in front sizable crowds and seems to matter to the participants.
The reaction of the Bath players and fans to beating Racing 92 the other day was striking.
These weren’t people going through the motions. The Bath team didn’t feature players wishing they’d put a sabbatical in their contract or counting down the minutes until their sabbatical starts.
One the losing side, star Racing recruit Siya Kolisi looked genuinely crestfallen.
You remember him, right? Same as you would the Stormers and Bulls who, like Kolisi, used to grace our own franchise competition but now play in the Champions Cup.
But fear not, long-suffering fan, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and Rugby Australia (RA) have a plan.
They can’t articulate that plan just yet but promise that, from 2025 on, Super Rugby Pacific will have you on the edge of your seat.
It’s all part of a strategy to put fan engagement at the forefront of their thinking.
This year’s competition has crept up on NZR and RA, so the 2024 season will look much the same as 2023’s, the two governing bodies announced in December.
They do promise one innovation, though, which is to potentially limit the interference of the Television Match Official and encourage less stoppages and more minutes where the ball is in play.
I’m not against that notion, it’s just that – with all due respect to a few Super Rugby Pacific squads – watching more bad rugby from more inept teams doesn’t really seem a strong selling point.
The Champions Cup is an elite competition. It involves many of the world’s best players. It’s eight weeks from go to woah, which means that results have consequences.
In short, it’s pretty much everything that Super Rugby Pacific is not.
Cast your eye towards New Zealand’s 2024 Super Rugby Pacific squads. Look at the names and see how many you recognise and then tally up how many of those blokes you’d actually pay to watch.
The good folk at NZR and RA can come up with all the marketing ideas they like, but it’s good players playing against other good players that engages fans.
I heard a story of a lad named JT the other day. Someone asked what the initials stood for and the bloke prefaced his answer by saying his father was once a fanatical Hurricanes fan.
Turns out the young man’s christian names are Jerry Tana.
That’s fan engagement but, sadly, it probably belongs to an era of Super Rugby we’ll never see the like of again.
It wasn’t novelty that made the early years of Super Rugby compelling and turned players such as Jerry Collins and Tana Umaga into folk heroes.
The competition had a devoted and enthusiastic audience because it featured the very best of New Zealand, Australian and South African rugby.
It’s a recipe that appears to be working in the Champions Cup.
Comments on RugbyPass
I hope he makes it and becomes a HUGE star - It might attract more USA based fans to rugby8 Go to comments
French referees have significantly contributed to some of the worst rugby officials ever. Of more recent times Garces, Poite, Raynal - always refereeing to their own rule book; strict application 1 minute, complete disregard the next. Random unexplainable decisions by French referees filled match highlight reels, closer to watching a sitcom with canned laughter. Raynal in the Bledisloe Cup, clown.13 Go to comments
> The poor execution from Mo’unga I thought he their best back and is getting blamed for way too many things here. This author, like many recently, seem to be discussing the eligibility topic like Mo’unga didn’t show that he’s now able to transition is class into the International arena. In this article at least, they appear to have acknowledged that but have intentionally down played it in order to engage debate? I’m confused, as this is normally done to go against the grain, but here he’s seemingly trying to kill the topic? Ohh right, its a Ben Smith article. He’s more concerned about the ABs making him look bad by losing the RWC Final. No, you can’t blaim that on Richie, Ben!23 Go to comments
GOAT 123 Go to comments
amazing player, must start for Engl.1 Go to comments
Incredible player and Captain.1 Go to comments
Their backline will only improve without Barrett. Rieko back to wing would also help1 Go to comments
Roigard Ratima and Fakatava are the AB 9s now. Noone else within cooey. Dynamic players with excellent passes. That is superb depth.1 Go to comments
nice article about Quade but completely wrong about the booing - no one feared Cooper. He couldn’t translate his talent to test level - his record against the ABs backs that up. Players like Larkham and Eales were feared because they were so good, but they didn’t get booed. The booing was simply from him and the team at the time disrespecting Richie Mccaw4 Go to comments
Very low probability of making pro-grade. Too much competition honed through junior high school onwards. But, on the positive side, in Florida he should be a hit with a broadly munter-free, better class of totty than he will have encountered in South Wales and Gloucester.8 Go to comments
The chairs on the deck go round & round, round & round, round & round 🎵3 Go to comments
Ever since Australia started employing kiwi coaches, we have been going backwards. But werent they meant to be amazing and would coach us to be amazing ? Well it all turned out to be complete and utter bs. Unsurprisingly. There’s a very good reason kiwis were desperate to get kiwi coaches in to the system of what was once the smartest rugby country in the world. So they could undermine us and convince us to play like kiwis so the All Blacks knew exactly what they would be getting in the Bledisloe Cup. Funny thing is kiwis didn’t realise that by trying to kill of their neighbouring competition, they killed off their own competitiveness. Seeing Mark Nawaqitinase defect to league, in part no doubt because it looks like the Tahs are trying to manipulate another kiwi coach to coach Australia and seeing Ress Zammit dump Wales for the NFL, again no doubt in part because the Welsh union doesn’t engender any passion for Wales by hiring only kiwi coaches also, should be a significant worry for the Australian and Welsh unions.27 Go to comments
Amazing athlete and player. A bit flaky when the pressure came on, cant really be held aloft with ice-bloods’ Lynagh and Larkham but a great Wallaby nevertheless.4 Go to comments
He's got an outside chance of becoming an “ok” NFL player but much more likely to be back in rugby in a few years. America is full of athletes like him and they've been playing football since kindergarten. By the time he's squandered some of his best years then had to readapt to rugby he will have ruined his career… I can't see him eating humble pie and coming back to Wales so he'll probably sign for a French club in a few years and never fulfill his potential to be the greatest Welsh winger of all time.8 Go to comments
Very good. The sooner the Aupiki & the SRW competitions can be joined the better. Four teams in a comp quickly wears thin.1 Go to comments
Why would Rees Zammit feel passionate about playing for Wales when they have a kiwi coach ? It’s just a team of mercenaries without a welsh coach.2 Go to comments
There are tons of athletes like him in the US, he isn’t that special!!!! He’ll be back in union as fast as Perry Baker or Carlin Isles can run, both who played football as youth.8 Go to comments
Another Cheat cos of course they don’t have discipline or attitude issues.1 Go to comments
Nearly gave away the Glasgow game, hugely talented, pace to burn but needs more experience.1 Go to comments
What is the net effect of key Boks playing in Japan rather than Europe? I have a sense that Japan is becoming an increasingly useful place to mitigate some of the burnout risks associated with the timing of seasons. Better on the bodies too. And, is the world league idea not going to assist with reconfiguring seasons across the NH and SH? But over and above this, is the answer not going to be around making players ineligible for provincial duty in SA as we are already seeing at the moment? I don’t know the answers. Asking for a friend. Hardly panic stations imho.27 Go to comments