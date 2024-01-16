‘Acts as motivation’: All Blacks hopeful Cortez Ratima ‘chasing’ Cam Roigard
There was no fairytale finish for Aaron Smith in last year’s Rugby World Cup final. After more than 120 Test matches, Smith’s legendary All Blacks career came to a heartbreaking end.
New Zealand were pipped by arch-rugby-rivals South Africa 12-11 at Stade de France, and that saw a number of all-time All Blacks greats bow out with a result their careers didn’t deserve.
But still, not long after referee Wayne Barnes brought an end to the thrilling finale, Smith was photographed smiling as he walked past the Webb Ellis Cup while holding his son. It’s an image that should live on in New Zealand’s sporting history.
By walking across that podium to collect the less desired silver medal, Smith was enjoying some of his last moments as an All Black with a loved one.
But it was the end of an era for the All Blacks. There’s no more Smith, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Dane Coles and more – and that’ll take some getting used to.
With their spots now vacant within the All Blacks’ setup, there appears to be some very real opportunities for younger players to step up and make their mark at Test level.
Rising star Cam Roigard, who debuted for New Zealand last year, seems one step ahead in the race to succeed Smith at halfback. The Hurricane took out the All Blacks’ Bronco pre-season test with a time of four minutes and 12 seconds earlier this month.
That time has also put other All Blacks hopefuls on notice, including Cortez Ratima – another halfback who could potentially rival Roigard for the All Blacks’ No. 9 jersey for years to come.
“We’ve pretty much played each other through school, known each other through school. We’re the same age,” Ratima told RugbyPass when asked about Cam Roigard.
“He’s a real competitor. Quite physical, a strong ball carrier, he’s just fit, his skillset’s on point, he’s got a great kick.
“He is where every nine in New Zealand is probably striving to be. I’ll be chasing that and trying to better my game.
“It just raises the bar (Roigard’s Bronco time). It’s just something for nines that want to be in that position to aim to.
“I guess it just acts as motivation.”
With last year’s Super Rugby Pacific final at Hamilton’s FMG Stadium Waikato hanging in the balance, Ratima was helping steer the Chiefs around the park from halfback.
Having replaced then-co-captain Brad Weber, who left New Zealand’s shores after signing for Stade Francais in Paris, Ratima did everything to help the Chiefs snatch the final.
But it wasn’t to be as the Chiefs fell short against the Crusaders. Just like the All Blacks after the World Cup final, it was a bitter end to storied careers as the Chiefs farewelled icons of their jersey that night.
With a new season less than 50 days away, an opportunity to start anew awaits. For Ratima, that means embracing the “opportunity” to potentially start in the No. 9 jersey.
If the 22-year-old can do that – as many believe he will – then the Chiefs halfback will look to impress as he chases the “ultimate goal” of becoming an All Blacks halfback.
“That’s always gonna be the ultimate goal for myself. That’s the pinnacle of New Zealand rugby and where every nine would want to be,” Ratima said.
“I don’t know what you’re doing if you don’t want to be an All Black.
“That’s 100 per cent always the goal heading into the year, also obviously the goals of winning a Super Rugby championship title, being the number nine come round one, they’re all goals.
“Just pretty much gonna do what I can, park them up (and) have them in eyesight but try and live in the now and do what I can and take it one step at a time.”
While the opportunity to potentially play for the All Blacks is dangling in front of Ratima – as well as many other genuine candidates in New Zealand – the halfback is firmly focused on Super Rugby Pacific with the Chiefs.
Ratima will compete with former All Black Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi and the Chiefs’ Bronco winner Xavier Roe (time of 4.19) for starting duties at the Hamilton-based Super Rugby franchise.
“It’s healthy competition. All three of us are driving each other to be better every day,” he added
“We’re just out the putting our best foot forward to hopefully get there round one and be a part of the team and contribute.
“We love it though. We all have a real good relationship with each other. I’ve been with Xave pretty much since I’ve been a professional footy player. I’ve got a pretty good relationship with him.”
Comments on RugbyPass
The chairs on the deck go round & round, round & round, round & round 🎵3 Go to comments
Ever since Australia started employing kiwi coaches, we have been going backwards. But werent they meant to be amazing and would coach us to be amazing ? Well it all turned out to be complete and utter bs. Unsurprisingly. There’s a very good reason kiwis were desperate to get kiwi coaches in to the system of what was once the smartest rugby country in the world. So they could undermine us and convince us to play like kiwis so the All Blacks knew exactly what they would be getting in the Bledisloe Cup. Funny thing is kiwis didn’t realise that by trying to kill of their neighbouring competition, they killed off their own competitiveness. Seeing Mark Nawaqitinase defect to league, in part no doubt because it looks like the Tahs are trying to manipulate another kiwi coach to coach Australia and seeing Ress Zammit dump Wales for the NFL, again no doubt in part because the Welsh union doesn’t engender any passion for Wales by hiring only kiwi coaches also, should be a significant worry for the Australian and Welsh unions.19 Go to comments
Amazing athlete and player. A bit flaky when the pressure came on, cant really be held aloft with ice-bloods’ Lynagh and Larkham but a great Wallaby nevertheless.2 Go to comments
He's got an outside chance of becoming an “ok” NFL player but much more likely to be back in rugby in a few years. America is full of athletes like him and they've been playing football since kindergarten. By the time he's squandered some of his best years then had to readapt to rugby he will have ruined his career… I can't see him eating humble pie and coming back to Wales so he'll probably sign for a French club in a few years and never fulfill his potential to be the greatest Welsh winger of all time.3 Go to comments
Very good. The sooner the Aupiki & the SRW competitions can be joined the better. Four teams in a comp quickly wears thin.1 Go to comments
Why would Rees Zammit feel passionate about playing for Wales when they have a kiwi coach ? It’s just a team of mercenaries without a welsh coach.1 Go to comments
There are tons of athletes like him in the US, he isn’t that special!!!! He’ll be back in union as fast as Perry Baker or Carlin Isles can run, both who played football as youth.3 Go to comments
Another Cheat cos of course they don’t have discipline or attitude issues.1 Go to comments
Nearly gave away the Glasgow game, hugely talented, pace to burn but needs more experience.1 Go to comments
What is the net effect of key Boks playing in Japan rather than Europe? I have a sense that Japan is becoming an increasingly useful place to mitigate some of the burnout risks associated with the timing of seasons. Better on the bodies too. And, is the world league idea not going to assist with reconfiguring seasons across the NH and SH? But over and above this, is the answer not going to be around making players ineligible for provincial duty in SA as we are already seeing at the moment? I don’t know the answers. Asking for a friend. Hardly panic stations imho.19 Go to comments
given gus warr hasn’t been named, does that mean he’s in contention for england?1 Go to comments
Journalists should inform us how the funding is completed for Women’s rugby. Is women’s rugby self funding or are they reliant on taking money from men’s rugby. This is controversial but it is a relevant question. My rugby club at Level 6/7 had the infrastructure built on the men’s game for over 80 years. Over 25 years ago we were encouraged by the RFU to start girl’s and women’s rugby. So far so good. However no subs came from the girls or women whereas men had to pay to play rugby. Further the demands for “better” changing facilities, new showers, new kit and the club bar to be open for them keeps coming. But they hardly drink so the bar loses money by staying open for the women. I wonder whether womens rugby is still largely subsidised by mens rugby at the elite levels. This is a conversation that needs to be had.1 Go to comments
I would have loved to see Ritchie play under Razor. The games Ritchie performed well, our forwards either dominated or matched the opposition. That was not the case in the RWC final and the Twick thrashing by that same team.15 Go to comments
Very naive artical from GP with regards to SA. With WR still enforcing (and increasingly so) their mandate that all their officials protect and molly coddle SA rugby teams in all forms of the game against international opponents) SA must be left to sleep in the bed they made. They fled from Super Rugby with their tails between their legs after 9 winless years and now the clown Erasmus is crying wolf about too much rugby for the mediocre journeymen that SA churn out en masse. Stupid is as stupid does but when you have the sport's governing body ensuring (through increasingly more desperate and embarrassing protective measures) it's easy to see why he bkeats so. Hell, another pathetic, laughable social media cry baby dump can’t be far away.19 Go to comments
Eddie’s plan was to pick a young team who would do what he said/not challenge him and pick up on the fact that he was doing a half-arsed job while he bided his time before starting his new job lined up after the WC in Japan. Maybe if Aus got lucky and surprised at the WC (bonus) he’d have stuck around… Where’d I put my tinfoil hat? Oh, there it is… Eddie’s integrity is sadly questionable.4 Go to comments
Having 5 out 6 international 10s like in 2010/11 is a luxury. Having 3 is a need.15 Go to comments
The author is over the top in his critique as usual but we can't afford to blow up our domestic game for a few players, let's alone on one who is good rather than great and has made a conscious decision not to be an All Black.15 Go to comments
Go away Donaldson. You were part of the problem. Too many second rate Tah players getting an undeserved leg up from fellow Tah Jones.1 Go to comments
Come on bitter and twisted kiwi haters. You know you want to ha ha.2 Go to comments
Ben finding blame wherever he can. Poor man. Springboks pumped them all over the field and missed opportunities too. AB try was a blatant knock forward too, game wasn't even close. 4X🏆 . Thanks for participating.15 Go to comments