The All Blacks who would have the best shot at making an NFL roster

Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit will pause his rugby career for a shot at the NFL’s international player pathway. He isn’t the first rugby prospect to try, but few have actually made an NFL roster after attempting such a switch.

But the risk is worth the reward if Rees-Zammit can actually make a roster he would be in line to significant increase his earnings power.

England winger Christian Wade was a high-profile switch who scored a touchdown on his first carry in an NFL pre-season fixture, but didn’t end up making a 53-man roster.

English schoolboy rugby prodigy Tyrese Johnson-Fisher made the move to the US early for an opportunity in the collegiate system, but an NFL career didn’t eventuate.

From down under, there are two major successful stories but from rugby league.

Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne actually made the San Francisco 49ers roster as punt returner after a stunning pre-season, featuring in six regular season games but was cut during the season after issues with run blocking and fumbles.

Former Australian rugby league prospect Jordan Mailata is the most successful code-convert, with the former Rabbitohs junior completing the international player pathway, becoming a starting tackle with the Philadelphia Eagles and banking a USD$64 million four-year contract extension in 2021.

From a New Zealand perspective, which athletes would conceivably have the best chance at making an NFL career had they made the move? Whilst the likelihood of a successful switch is low, there are a few intriguing prospects.

Rieko Ioane – WR

Described by conditioning coach Nic Gill as the best athlete he has seen through the All Blacks, Ioane is blessed with a rare combination of speed, power and size.

At 6’2 and 103kg Ioane is actually heavier than the average NFL wide receiver at around 90kg but is lean like most tall wide recievers. With his height Ioane would be a candidate to play outside the numbers as a WR1 or WR2. If he didn’t need the extra weight he could potentially be even quicker on the grid iron.

Ioane is perhaps the only athlete in New Zealand rugby that has the physical tools to make a push as a WR, but is too old now at 26 years old to undergo a switch.

Learning to run the route tree and digesting a huge NFL playbook, understanding defensive coverages, learning release techniques, locating the football, it’s all complex. It would take years to learn and turn into second nature, while getting to an NFL standard is no easy task.

But as a pure athlete, yes, Ioane fits the prototype.

Caleb Clarke – RB

One of the most destructive runners in New Zealand, he is a power runner who could potentially make a living as a running back based on his athleticism.

A couple of years ago a Reddit user extrapolated Clarke’s electronically timed 40-metre sprint of 4.87 seconds into NFL-metrics, the 40-yard dash. In rugby boots on grass, the user calculated Clarke effectively ran a 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds.

A time between 4.3-4.6 is considered fast for wide receiver and running back prospects. As an example, Odell Beckham Jr ran 4.43 at the NFL combine in his trial.

The kicker for Clarke is he is much bigger at 108kg than most of those skilled positions, and he ran his 40 without training for it and on a rugby field.

The Blues wing has such an explosive base and seemingly low centre of gravity despite being 6’2. He seems built for YAC (yards after contact).

Having developed catching skills through rugby, becoming a reliable catching option out of the backfield as an RB would be conceivable for Clarke.

It would be the detail that would be decisive factor in a successful move, with blocking schemes, playbooks all requiring deep knowledge.

From the looks of his arm strength that showed a 60-metre cannon, he could pull off trick plays too.

🏈 With @NFL back on today, what better time to appreciate this 60 metre gridiron throw from Caleb Clarke? 🎥: @JamieWall2 pic.twitter.com/VagqyzoOVv — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) October 19, 2020

He attempted a code switch for 7s but a high-risk, high-reward NFL switch might have been a better option. It certainly would have paid better.

Tamiati Williams – OL

Lineman don’t grow on trees and few humans have the necessary size to play on the lines in the NFL. Last year’s All Black debutant Williams has that size at 6’5 and 140kg. The 23-year-old is a special athlete that doesn’t come around often in rugby.

His listed weight is exactly the average for an NFL offensive lineman, whilst his height is actually above average for the position.

Williams seems like an explosive type for his size too, carrying the ball with speed for a big man. Still just 23-years-old, Williams would be the best candidate from New Zealand’s professional rugby players to go through the NFL’s international player pathway.

As Jordan Mailata’s contract shows, tackles get paid big money to protect the quarterback. It may just be something he should seriously consider too.

He would earn more than his entire rugby career in less than half an NFL season as a starting lineman.