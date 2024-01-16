Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
25 - 3
FT
61 - 14
FT
18 - 57
FT
19 - 17
FT
34 - 20
FT
12 - 50
FT
38 - 7
FT
38 - 17
FT
18 - 29
FT
20 - 17
FT
17 - 31
FT
28 - 6
FT
31 - 24
FT
20 - 21
FT
43 - 7
FT
24 - 48
FT
15 - 54
FT
13 - 3
FT
29 - 25
FT
20 - 33
FT
45 - 12
FT
55 - 15
FT
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:00
Six Nations

'A rollercoaster': Gatland on how Rees-Zammit's rugby exit unfolded

By Josh Raisey
Warren Gatland (PA)

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has revealed that he only found out about winger Louis Rees-Zammit’s departure from rugby to join the NFL an hour before naming his squad for the Guinness Six Nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a whirlwind hour, Gloucester confirmed just minutes before the Wales squad was announced that the 22-year-old had immediately been released from his contract in order to join the NFL International Player Pathway.

The Wales squad announcement was delayed as a result, presumably as Gatland made sense of the news that he had just been handed and made new arrangements. After naming his squad, Gatland revealed that Gloucester also only found out that he was leaving on earlier in the day.

Video Spacer

Finn Russell and Marcus Smith give their thoughts on Netflix’s new Six Nations rugby documentary
Video Spacer
Finn Russell and Marcus Smith give their thoughts on Netflix’s new Six Nations rugby documentary

The 32-cap Wales international was approached by the NFL on Sunday, and made his final decision on Tuesday morning to be released from his contract. Gloucester head coach George Skivington swiftly contacted Gatland, followed by Rees-Zammit, who said it was his dream to play in the NFL.

“I learned it about an hour ago,” Gatland said after naming his Wales squad, as reported by WalesOnline.

Related

Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit quits rugby immediately to join NFL

 Gloucester have announced that Wales and British & Irish Lions winger Louis Rees-Zammit has been released from his contract immediately to join the NFL International Player Pathway (IPP).

Read Now

“Spoke to Louis probably about half an hour ago.

“It’s a little bit of a shock. Gloucester had contacted us and I spoke to George Skivington about 12. Things have happened pretty quickly in the last 24 hours.

“Louis said he had an approach on Sunday to go and do a training camp with the NFL. It’s something he’s always dreamed of having the opportunity to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He slept on it on Monday and went to Gloucester, didn’t really think too much of it in terms of whether it would go ahead. He was told by his lawyers not to tell anyone.

“The paperwork has been agreed and signed and Gloucester have agreed to release him in the last couple of hours. He rang me to let me know and give me that information, say thanks very much for his time at the World Cup and how he enjoyed it.

“He said he’s 22, he’s always dreamed of playing in the NFL. He feels if he doesn’t take that opportunity now, it might not happen again in the future.

“I wished him all the best. I’ve always been a great believer in players taking those opportunities that are presented for them. I said if it doesn’t work out, what are your next steps? He said he’d come back to rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He just feels there’s an opportunity for him and a time to do that. There’s never a dull moment in Welsh rugby.

“This was thrown to us (late). Gloucester are in exactly the same boat as us. They’d only just gone to the board. It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster in the last couple of hours.

“From my point of view, I want to wish Louis all the best. I honestly hope it all works out for him.”

Related

Dafydd Jenkins to captain Wales as squad named after shock LRZ news

Warren Gatland has named Exeter Chiefs lock Dafydd Jenkins as his new Wales captain for this year's Guinness Six Nations in a young squad.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

RWC Record Chasers

Gits and Genia

Rugby Explorer

Before They Make It

RUGBY'S GREATEST FANS

FIJIANA: LET'S PLAY

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Teenage sensation Posolo Tuilagi ineligible for France

2

Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit quits rugby immediately to join NFL

3

Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

4

Alfie Barbeary cited for multiple infringements after red card

5

Siya Kolisi hopeful 'misunderstood' Owen Farrell will join Racing 92

6

Saracens suffer record European defeat in Champions Cup nightmare

7

Statement: England players reveal who will take on the role of the RPA

8

Manu Tuilagi linked with multiple Top 14 clubs - report

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Grave questions loom for southern hemisphere nations in 2024

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa have significant issues to combat this year.

FEATURE

Robertson plays a smart hand on All Blacks eligibility issue

The new coach wants his employers to keep an open mind on a policy which may need revising if New Zealand are to remain successful.

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'Farrell has proven he has the rugby IQ for Lions task'

Andy Farrell's honesty, personality, charisma and humility means the 2025 tourists will be in good hands.

Comments on RugbyPass

C
Colin 2 hours ago
Details announced of historic first-ever Women's British and Irish Lions tour

Journalists should inform us how the funding is completed for Women’s rugby. Is women’s rugby self funding or are they reliant on taking money from men’s rugby. This is controversial but it is a relevant question. My rugby club at Level 6/7 had the infrastructure built on the men’s game for over 80 years. Over 25 years ago we were encouraged by the RFU to start girl’s and women’s rugby. So far so good. However no subs came from the girls or women whereas men had to pay to play rugby. Further the demands for “better” changing facilities, new showers, new kit and the club bar to be open for them keeps coming. But they hardly drink so the bar loses money by staying open for the women. I wonder whether womens rugby is still largely subsidised by mens rugby at the elite levels. This is a conversation that needs to be had.

1 Go to comments
M
Marius 2 hours ago
Richie Mo'unga is a luxury, not a need, for the All Blacks

I would have loved to see Ritchie play under Razor. The games Ritchie performed well, our forwards either dominated or matched the opposition. That was not the case in the RWC final and the Twick thrashing by that same team.

15 Go to comments
N
Nigel 6 hours ago
Grave questions loom for southern hemisphere nations in 2024

Very naive artical from GP with regards to SA. With WR still enforcing (and increasingly so) their mandate that all their officials protect and molly coddle SA rugby teams in all forms of the game against international opponents) SA must be left to sleep in the bed they made. They fled from Super Rugby with their tails between their legs after 9 winless years and now the clown Erasmus is crying wolf about too much rugby for the mediocre journeymen that SA churn out en masse. Stupid is as stupid does but when you have the sport's governing body ensuring (through increasingly more desperate and embarrassing protective measures) it's easy to see why he bkeats so. Hell, another pathetic, laughable social media cry baby dump can’t be far away.

15 Go to comments
M
Mam Para 6 hours ago
‘Eddie had a plan’: Wallaby on ‘shock’ World Cup omission of Quade Cooper

Eddie’s plan was to pick a young team who would do what he said/not challenge him and pick up on the fact that he was doing a half-arsed job while he bided his time before starting his new job lined up after the WC in Japan. Maybe if Aus got lucky and surprised at the WC (bonus) he’d have stuck around… Where’d I put my tinfoil hat? Oh, there it is… Eddie’s integrity is sadly questionable.

4 Go to comments
s
swivel 6 hours ago
Richie Mo'unga is a luxury, not a need, for the All Blacks

Having 5 out 6 international 10s like in 2010/11 is a luxury. Having 3 is a need.

15 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 7 hours ago
Richie Mo'unga is a luxury, not a need, for the All Blacks

The author is over the top in his critique as usual but we can't afford to blow up our domestic game for a few players, let's alone on who is good rather than great and has made a conscious decision not to be an All Black.

15 Go to comments
j
john 7 hours ago
‘We let our country down’: Donaldson opens up on Wallabies' World Cup exit

Go away Donaldson. You were part of the problem. Too many second rate Tah players getting an undeserved leg up from fellow Tah Jones.

1 Go to comments
j
john 7 hours ago
Why Quade Santini Cooper will go down as a Wallabies great

Come on bitter and twisted kiwi haters. You know you want to ha ha.

1 Go to comments
D
Dbnrugga 7 hours ago
Richie Mo'unga is a luxury, not a need, for the All Blacks

Ben finding blame wherever he can. Poor man. Springboks pumped them all over the field and missed opportunities too. AB try was a blatant knock forward too, game wasn't even close. 4X🏆 . Thanks for participating.

15 Go to comments
D
David 9 hours ago
Richie Mo'unga is a luxury, not a need, for the All Blacks

Dan Carter was a luxury but Mo is tourist class. At a time when world No 10s are at a low ebb Mo hardly shines above the others. He was not even the best 10 at Super level in 2022 and has had two goes at World Cups, with little impact.

15 Go to comments
J
JJGhost 9 hours ago
The big four era: where the World Rugby rankings will end after 2024

So many sad Europeans still crying themselves to sleep because the Boks CONSISTENTLY better them 🤣🤣 how many world cups have france and ireland won again? Maybe make a semi final at least before coming here all tough 😂😂

67 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 14 hours ago
'Natural leader' Patrick Tuipulotu named Blues captain for 2024

I wonder if this is to reduce the mental loading on Papali'i to get him back to his best? Or if Cotter thinks he can get the best out of Tuipulotu (or just because of Tuipulotu’s mana within the team and supporters)? Tuipulotu has never really achieved his potential. Tuipulotu and A Ioane are arguably part of the reason why the Blues fail in the big; heaps of potential but not 80 minute players. Both had multiple chances in the All Blacks, but couldn’t perform well enough to become permanent fixtures.

1 Go to comments
J
Joe 18 hours ago
Six candidates to make an All Blacks comeback in 2024

Health-permitting, I’d throw Pari Pari Parkinson into this mix, as we need some new giants in our second row to compete with top nations, and he’s always had cruel luck when playing impressively! I also think if Zarn Sullivan gets his chance in the flyhalf role, he has all the tools (and a fine left boot) to consider as a long-term successor.

12 Go to comments
k
karin 19 hours ago
Siya Kolisi hopeful 'misunderstood' Owen Farrell will join Racing 92

Does this sussie kolisi think he owns French rugby now . You are just there to play . Not comment and hope .. that’s the coaches job . .

13 Go to comments
k
karin 19 hours ago
Six candidates to make an All Blacks comeback in 2024

ALL ALL BLACKS ARE JUST FIINE

12 Go to comments
k
karin 20 hours ago
Teenage sensation Posolo Tuilagi ineligible for France

Any All Black is good for me 😇

9 Go to comments
A
Anthony 20 hours ago
A favourite emerges to replace Owen Farrell as England captain

It has to be Itoje. Has gravitas and presence that George does not. Ford almost over the hill anyway and Smith will be no 10 if England want to compete with the best. Unless Borthwick intends kicking the life and fun out of the game again .

9 Go to comments
P
Pecos 20 hours ago
Grave questions loom for southern hemisphere nations in 2024

I don’t think anyone’s digging a “grave” quite yet to be fair. But the questions are legit & don’t only apply to the South, it’s the same issues generally in the North. Money & money. Everything else is just details. The structural changes underway in Australia around centralisation & looming in NZ around more agile governance are exciting for the future of both organisations imo. We'll all no doubt get a better gauge on things as this year pans out. The participation report for rugby in NZ was hugely positive. The only negative stat across 11 summary data points was indeed the 2% decline of club boys down to 49,999. Robinson said the decline was felt in some regions while in others there was an increase. Such data is helpful of course for future planning. South Africa has its own model. I don’t know how they do it but so far so good I would’ve thought. The only “grave” fear I have is if they leave TRC for the 6N. Some very complex issues facing the South. As the saying goes: “If anyone has experience with anything or knows anything about something, then please let me know”.

15 Go to comments
M
Michael 22 hours ago
Dane Coles' double powers Spears to win over All Black-laden Steelers

Ab laden steelers? Aren't there 3 in the entire squad? And huge squads they are

2 Go to comments
M
Michael 22 hours ago
Robertson plays a smart hand on All Blacks eligibility issue

Letting nzers into the aussie super teams is a no brainer. Gives more of our players exposure to a higher level while helping out Australia. Selecting from further abroad is obviously more complicated but it will lower the value of the overseas offers available while raising even more the profile of the ABs with stars playing in Europe and Japan.

43 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Late developer Lucu primed to step into Dupont limelight Late developer Lucu primed to step into Dupont limelight
Search