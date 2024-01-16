'A rollercoaster': Gatland on how Rees-Zammit's rugby exit unfolded
Wales head coach Warren Gatland has revealed that he only found out about winger Louis Rees-Zammit’s departure from rugby to join the NFL an hour before naming his squad for the Guinness Six Nations.
In a whirlwind hour, Gloucester confirmed just minutes before the Wales squad was announced that the 22-year-old had immediately been released from his contract in order to join the NFL International Player Pathway.
The Wales squad announcement was delayed as a result, presumably as Gatland made sense of the news that he had just been handed and made new arrangements. After naming his squad, Gatland revealed that Gloucester also only found out that he was leaving on earlier in the day.
The 32-cap Wales international was approached by the NFL on Sunday, and made his final decision on Tuesday morning to be released from his contract. Gloucester head coach George Skivington swiftly contacted Gatland, followed by Rees-Zammit, who said it was his dream to play in the NFL.
“I learned it about an hour ago,” Gatland said after naming his Wales squad, as reported by WalesOnline.
“Spoke to Louis probably about half an hour ago.
“It’s a little bit of a shock. Gloucester had contacted us and I spoke to George Skivington about 12. Things have happened pretty quickly in the last 24 hours.
“Louis said he had an approach on Sunday to go and do a training camp with the NFL. It’s something he’s always dreamed of having the opportunity to do.
“He slept on it on Monday and went to Gloucester, didn’t really think too much of it in terms of whether it would go ahead. He was told by his lawyers not to tell anyone.
“The paperwork has been agreed and signed and Gloucester have agreed to release him in the last couple of hours. He rang me to let me know and give me that information, say thanks very much for his time at the World Cup and how he enjoyed it.
“He said he’s 22, he’s always dreamed of playing in the NFL. He feels if he doesn’t take that opportunity now, it might not happen again in the future.
“I wished him all the best. I’ve always been a great believer in players taking those opportunities that are presented for them. I said if it doesn’t work out, what are your next steps? He said he’d come back to rugby.
“He just feels there’s an opportunity for him and a time to do that. There’s never a dull moment in Welsh rugby.
“This was thrown to us (late). Gloucester are in exactly the same boat as us. They’d only just gone to the board. It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster in the last couple of hours.
“From my point of view, I want to wish Louis all the best. I honestly hope it all works out for him.”
