1:23pm, 20 December 2020

The virtuoso performance put on by Racing 92 flyhalf Finn Russell against Harlequins in the Champions Cup has seen a deluge of plaudits rain in for the Scotland star.

Russell was pulling the strings as Racing tore Quins apart at The Stoop, ultimately running out 49 – 7 in a statement display for the Parisians.

The former Glasgow Warriors playmaker was at his brilliant best, leading to BT Sports commentator and former Harlequin Ugo Monye to describe him as the ‘most naturally talented flyhalf in world rugby’. Russell pulled plenty of rabbits out of his rugby hat, creating spectacular tries for both Simon Zebo and Teddy Thomas.

After the game Russell was interviewed by BT Sport, with the modest Scot crediting his forwards for an armchair ride and his backs for their awesome finishing. “It’s great for me, the forwards were able to do their job, which makes it easy for me,” said Russell. “These x-factor guys outside me makes it a lot easier as well. It’s great for me to have the forwards and back that we do.”

“It’s obviously nice,” said Russell, when Monye’s plaudits were put to him. “It’s a big compliment and I’m happy to take it, but there’s a lot of gifted guys out there. And Marcus Smith for Harlequins, he’s a great young player as well. It was tough for him today as our forwards had a lot of control in the match. But it’s a nice compliment from Ugo.”

"These X-Factor guys outside me makes it a lot easier!" "Marcus Smith of Harlequins, he's a great, young player." Finn Russell dishing out the compliments after another excellent Racing 92 performance ?#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/trzLdgle1r — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) December 20, 2020

There were plenty of compliments flying around on social for the Scot too.

“This is turning embarrassing now for Harlequins! Been completely made to look like an amateur team by Racing 92! Love watching Finn Russell play where he just experiments everytime he gets the ball! Joy to watch.”

Love watching Finn Russell play where he just experiments everytime he gets the ball! Joy to watch #HARvR92 #ChampionsCup — Davies – Come on Scarlets ? (@craigdavies) December 20, 2020

Finn Russell c’est même pas le mode beach rugby c’est le mode barbecue de fin d’année en 4e série. #HARvR92 #HARR92 — Thomas Corbet (@thomascorbet_mo) December 20, 2020

Finn Russell playing chess everyone else playing checkers — James Keay (@jameskeay1) December 20, 2020

The question for Russell is whether not Warren Gatland will now reward his outstanding form with a call-up for the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa next summer. Should Russell go, it would likely mean one of Jonny Sexton, Owen Farrell or Dan Biggar will not travel south.