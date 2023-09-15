Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
27 - 12
FT
71 - 3
FT
43 - 10
FT
28 - 8
FT
59 - 16
FT
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
11:45
Tomorrow
15:00
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Scotland statement: Hotel accident ends David Cherry's World Cup

2

Former England teammate believes the Ford-Farrell axis is over

3

Nigel Owens gives his verdict on Tom Curry red, Jesse Kriel play-on

4

Beauden Barrett is clearly the All Blacks’ best option at fullback

5

Rugby World Cup Fantasy Rugby – Round Two Cheat Sheet

More News More News

Latest Feature

Mick Cleary: 'George Ford has to stay as the starting No 10. It is as straightforward as that.'

Finally, England showed their hand, and put in a gritty, savvy performance to get their show back on the road

Rugby World Cup News

Four quickfire Samoa tries condemn Chile to second successive loss

Australia insist there are 'no mind games' as Skelton still a chance

Wales player ratings vs Portugal | Rugby World Cup 2023

Struggling Wales win a contest memorable for attacking Portugal flair

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

Kiwi pundits reveal their World Cup brackets | The Breakdown

Jeff Wilson, Mils Muliaina and Ricki Swannell deliver their Rugby World Cup predictions with mixed news for each of the top contending nations.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Ben Kay: The stars are starting to align for England
N
Neil 4 minutes ago

“_They’ve sorted their defensive issues out_” After one game? I hope so, but one performance doesn’t erase 18-months of mediocrity.

Go to comments More News
'I haven't seen an All Blacks team play like that for a long time'
e
etienne 18 minutes ago

Congratulations to the AB for there stellar performance against a side that gets hammered by South African franchise’s. Hope you take pride in this victory

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

'The mindset's changed': Fiji no longer satisfied with narrow losses

By Ned Lester
Semi Radradra is comforted after the Fiji loss. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

A historic win over England at Twickenham put Wales and the rest of Pool C on notice, the Flying Fijians are a different beast at this World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fiji came tantalisingly close to claiming a win over the Welsh in round one, with one try in it, they knocked a difficult pass on just metres from the line in the dying moments of the match.

The Fijian team had earned their points through extended minutes in Wales’ 22, building huge pressure that eventually resulted in a yellow card to Corey Domachowski.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

In many metrics and measures, Fiji deserved the win.

Traditionally, Fiji’s backs have been some of the most explosive and talented in the business, but their forwards have struggled when squaring off with the powerhouse nations.

Now though, new coach Simon Raiwalui has his men opting for lineout drives and setting an impressive platform for those dangerous backs.

“They were there,” Manu Samoa legend Tuilagi Alesana Tuilagi said on Sky Sport’s RWC on Island. “But, a couple of mistakes, giving the ball away, decision making, easy (turnovers).”

The mistakes contributed to a 32-14 Wales lead 66 minutes into the game, but Fiji mounted a spirited comeback. Two tries in the final 10 minutes brought the lead back to six with time to spare.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Don’t you think that the mindset’s changed?” All Black great Kevin Mealamu added. “There was a time when our Pacific island teams used to go up there it was like, if they finish close, well done. That would be enough.

“But now, I think we were going into that game thinking this is a winnable game.”

That will again be the attitude in this week’s contest against Australia. The Wallabies scored a thorough 35-15 win over Georgia to open their World Cup campaign on a strong note.

They will likely be without the services of damaging prop Taniela Tupou, and are confirmed to be missing first choice halfback Tate McDermott.

Related

Make no mistakes, defence will win the Rugby World Cup

Despite global trends favouring possession rugby, defence came out well in credit at the end of the first round of matches at the Rugby World Cup.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

If Fiji are to make it to the quarter-final stages, they will have to beat Australia. Mealamu made his case for a Fiji win.

“I just think what we saw at the end of their last game is that when they were on attack, when they are going forward they play this game, we know they can keep the ball alive. The hardest teams to defend are teams where there’s always a broken defence where you can’t just set (the defence).

“They’ve got so many weapons across the board. We were talking, how many times, just take the scrum, give it to (Josua) Tuisova. One-on-one, easy try. Every time.

“These are the threats that they pose and if they can get their game and play in the right part of the field, we might see, not an upset but something we weren’t all expecting.”

Recommended

Wallabies aim to pump brakes on Fiji's 'Semi-trailer'

Four ex-All Blacks set to start in Tonga's World Cup opener

BREAKING

Samoa roll out big guns for World Cup opener

Ireland make four changes for upcoming clash with Tonga

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Jake White: 'Why don't we bring Handre Pollard in as a replacement hooker?' Jake White: 'Why don't we bring Handre Pollard in as a replacement hoo
Search