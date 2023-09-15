'The mindset's changed': Fiji no longer satisfied with narrow losses

A historic win over England at Twickenham put Wales and the rest of Pool C on notice, the Flying Fijians are a different beast at this World Cup.

Fiji came tantalisingly close to claiming a win over the Welsh in round one, with one try in it, they knocked a difficult pass on just metres from the line in the dying moments of the match.

The Fijian team had earned their points through extended minutes in Wales’ 22, building huge pressure that eventually resulted in a yellow card to Corey Domachowski.

In many metrics and measures, Fiji deserved the win.

Traditionally, Fiji’s backs have been some of the most explosive and talented in the business, but their forwards have struggled when squaring off with the powerhouse nations.

Now though, new coach Simon Raiwalui has his men opting for lineout drives and setting an impressive platform for those dangerous backs.

“They were there,” Manu Samoa legend Tuilagi Alesana Tuilagi said on Sky Sport’s RWC on Island. “But, a couple of mistakes, giving the ball away, decision making, easy (turnovers).”

The mistakes contributed to a 32-14 Wales lead 66 minutes into the game, but Fiji mounted a spirited comeback. Two tries in the final 10 minutes brought the lead back to six with time to spare.

“Don’t you think that the mindset’s changed?” All Black great Kevin Mealamu added. “There was a time when our Pacific island teams used to go up there it was like, if they finish close, well done. That would be enough.

“But now, I think we were going into that game thinking this is a winnable game.”

That will again be the attitude in this week’s contest against Australia. The Wallabies scored a thorough 35-15 win over Georgia to open their World Cup campaign on a strong note.

They will likely be without the services of damaging prop Taniela Tupou, and are confirmed to be missing first choice halfback Tate McDermott.

If Fiji are to make it to the quarter-final stages, they will have to beat Australia. Mealamu made his case for a Fiji win.

“I just think what we saw at the end of their last game is that when they were on attack, when they are going forward they play this game, we know they can keep the ball alive. The hardest teams to defend are teams where there’s always a broken defence where you can’t just set (the defence).

“They’ve got so many weapons across the board. We were talking, how many times, just take the scrum, give it to (Josua) Tuisova. One-on-one, easy try. Every time.

“These are the threats that they pose and if they can get their game and play in the right part of the field, we might see, not an upset but something we weren’t all expecting.”