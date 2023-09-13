Ireland make four changes for upcoming clash with Tonga

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
27 - 12
FT
71 - 3
FT
43 - 10
FT
28 - 8
FT
59 - 16
FT
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
11:45
Tomorrow
15:00
Back
16 Sep 23
Rugby World Cup
Ireland
59-16
Full-time
Tonga
Go to Match Centre

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Scotland statement: Hotel accident ends David Cherry's World Cup

2

Former England teammate believes the Ford-Farrell axis is over

3

Nigel Owens gives his verdict on Tom Curry red, Jesse Kriel play-on

4

Beauden Barrett is clearly the All Blacks’ best option at fullback

5

Rugby World Cup Fantasy Rugby – Round Two Cheat Sheet

More News More News

Latest Feature

Mick Cleary: 'George Ford has to stay as the starting No 10. It is as straightforward as that.'

Finally, England showed their hand, and put in a gritty, savvy performance to get their show back on the road

Rugby World Cup News

Four quickfire Samoa tries condemn Chile to second successive loss

Australia insist there are 'no mind games' as Skelton still a chance

Wales player ratings vs Portugal | Rugby World Cup 2023

Struggling Wales win a contest memorable for attacking Portugal flair

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

Richie Mo'unga is the key to the All Blacks' World Cup | The Breakdown

Every team needs a guiding star to remain composed in the most fiery of battles and make plays under the most burdensome pressure and for the All Blacks, Jeff Wilson says Richie Mo'unga is that man.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

'I haven't seen an All Blacks team play like that for a long time'
e
etienne 9 minutes ago

Congratulations to the AB for there stellar performance against a side that gets hammered by South African franchise’s. Hope you take pride in this victory

Go to comments More News
Portugal vs Wales | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass
S
Sheldon 1 hours ago

Well done Os Lobos. Looking forward to seeing you in future RWCs

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

Ireland make four changes for upcoming clash with Tonga

By Grant Constable
Mack Hansen of Ireland dives over to score their fourth try despite being challenge by Joe Marchant during the Summer International match between Ireland and England at the Aviva Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Dublin, Dublin. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Head Coach Andy Farrell has named his Ireland Match Day Squad for Saturday’s Rugby World Cup clash against Tonga in Nantes (Kick-off 9pm local time/8pm Irish time).

ADVERTISEMENT

Having opened their Rugby World Cup campaign with a 12-try victory over Romania in Bordeaux last weekend, Ireland head to Stade de la Beaujoire on Saturday night for their second Pool B outing.

Farrell has made two changes in personnel to his backline as Mack Hansen and Conor Murray are named in the starting XV, while Ronan Kelleher and Josh van der Flier come into the pack.

Hansen is selected in the back three alongside Hugo Keenan and James Lowe, with Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose continuing their midfield partnership. Murray comes into the scrum-half position to partner captain Johnny Sexton in the half-backs.

Up front, Kelleher starts alongside Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong, with Tadhg Beirne shifting to the second row to pack down alongside James Ryan. Last weekend’s Player of the Match, Peter O’Mahony, is named at blindside, with van der Flier at openside and Caelan Doris at number eight.

There are a number of players on the replacements bench in line for their Rugby World Cup debuts, as David Kilcoyne and Finlay Bealham join Rob Herring as the front row reinforcements, while Iain Henderson and Ryan Baird cover second row and back row respectively. Craig Casey, Ross Byrne and Robbie Henshaw complete the Match Day 23.

As Team B for the fixture, Ireland will wear their Canterbury alternate kit for Saturday’s match as part of World Rugby’s colour blindness protocols.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 Andrew Porter
2 Ronan Kelleher
3 Tadhg Furlong
4 Tadhg Beirne
5 James Ryan
6 Peter O’Mahony
7 Josh van der Flier
8 Caelan Doris
9 Conor Murray
10 Johnny Sexton (c)
11 James Lowe
12 Bundee Aki
13 Garry Ringrose
14 Mack Hansen
15 Hugo Keenan

Replacements:

16 Rob Herring
17 Dave Kilcoyne
18 Finlay Bealham
19 Iain Henderson
20 Ryan Baird
21 Craig Casey
22 Ross Byrne
23 Robbie Henshaw 

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE Canan Moodie: 'I can’t get ahead of myself but I really feel that this is just the start.' Canan Moodie: 'I can’t get ahead of myself but I really feel that this is just the start.'
Search