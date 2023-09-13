Four ex-All Blacks set to start in Tonga's World Cup opener

Former All Blacks quartet Vaea Fifita, Augustine Pulu, Malakai Fekitoa and Charles Salesi Piutau are all set to start for Tonga on Saturday against Ireland in Nantes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifita is the only former All Black in the pack and will start at No8, while Pulu will wear the No9 jersey, Fekitoa starts at outside centre and Piutau at fullback. Fekitoa will also partner former New Zealand Sevens international Pita Ahki in the midfield.

Former New Zealand under-20 representative Ben Tameifuna will captain the side. The tighthead prop will form a front-row alongside loosehead Siegfried Fisi’ihoi and hooker Paula Ngauamo that has a combined weight of 387kgs.

Tonga’s most capped player ever, Sonatane Takulua, will provide his experience from the bench.

This is Tonga’s first match of the World Cup after having a bye week in round one, and they will face a full strength Ireland team off the back of their biggest ever World Cup win against Romania last week.

Tonga XV

1. Siegfried Fisi’ihoi

2. Paula Ngauamo

3. Ben Tameifuna (c)

4. Sam Lousi

5. Halaleva Fifita

6. Tanginoa Halaifonua

7. Sione Talitui

8. Vaea Fifita

9. Augustine Pulu

10. William Havili

11. Solomone Kata

12. Pita Ahki

13. Malakai Fekitoa

14. Afusipa Taumoepeau

15. Salesi Piutau

Replacements:

16. Sam Moli

17. Tau Koloamatangi

18. Sosefo Apikotoa

19. Semisi Paea

20. Solomone Funaki

21. Sione Vailanu

22. Sonatane Takulua

23. Fine Inisi