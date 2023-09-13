Four ex-All Blacks set to start in Tonga's World Cup opener
Former All Blacks quartet Vaea Fifita, Augustine Pulu, Malakai Fekitoa and Charles Salesi Piutau are all set to start for Tonga on Saturday against Ireland in Nantes.
Fifita is the only former All Black in the pack and will start at No8, while Pulu will wear the No9 jersey, Fekitoa starts at outside centre and Piutau at fullback. Fekitoa will also partner former New Zealand Sevens international Pita Ahki in the midfield.
Former New Zealand under-20 representative Ben Tameifuna will captain the side. The tighthead prop will form a front-row alongside loosehead Siegfried Fisi’ihoi and hooker Paula Ngauamo that has a combined weight of 387kgs.
Tonga’s most capped player ever, Sonatane Takulua, will provide his experience from the bench.
This is Tonga’s first match of the World Cup after having a bye week in round one, and they will face a full strength Ireland team off the back of their biggest ever World Cup win against Romania last week.
Tonga XV
1. Siegfried Fisi’ihoi
2. Paula Ngauamo
3. Ben Tameifuna (c)
4. Sam Lousi
5. Halaleva Fifita
6. Tanginoa Halaifonua
7. Sione Talitui
8. Vaea Fifita
9. Augustine Pulu
10. William Havili
11. Solomone Kata
12. Pita Ahki
13. Malakai Fekitoa
14. Afusipa Taumoepeau
15. Salesi Piutau
Replacements:
16. Sam Moli
17. Tau Koloamatangi
18. Sosefo Apikotoa
19. Semisi Paea
20. Solomone Funaki
21. Sione Vailanu
22. Sonatane Takulua
23. Fine Inisi
Comments
Join free and tell us what you really think!Join Free
Latest Comments
Congratulations to the AB for there stellar performance against a side that gets hammered by South African franchise’s. Hope you take pride in this victoryGo to comments
Well done Os Lobos. Looking forward to seeing you in future RWCsGo to comments