Eddie Jones linked with new international job with ex All Blacks coach

The Stuart Lancaster verdict on his England winger Henry Arundell

The latest South African to throw his lot in with Scotland

Jacques Nienaber at Leinster: 'I don't think they will buy me pints!'

Why Ireland v South Africa can lead a new world order

Revitalised Bath have 'puncher's chance' in European quest

After so long in the doldrums, a 'well-balanced' Bath side look 'in reasonable shape' for a tilt at honours

'Nearly men': Ian Foster's All Black legacy as head coach

The World Cup elimination messages Galthie got from Henry, Woodward

Breaking: Former Fiji boss Simon Raiwalui confirms his next move

Why Miles Amatosero can be the Wallabies' next Will Skelton

Ian Foster World Cup interview with John Kirwin | The Breakdown

All Blacks coach Ian Foster sits down with All Blacks legend Sir John Kirwin to discuss key reflections of the World Cup cycle and how the coach hopes to be remembered.

Why All Black fans are about to 'hear a lot of the term fan-centric'
C
Chris 1 hours ago

I say go back to all rules like they were in 1998. The game was a better product back then.

Ranking the top five performances from the Springboks in 2023
R
Rugby 2 hours ago

Where was Ben Smith's silly comments when England lost 31–34 to New Zealand in the 2021 Rugby World Cup the 9th women's Rugby World Cup? England got a red card after 18 minutes. England were easily the better team. In WXV 2023, England won 33-12 at a canter (not a WC I know). Sam Cane was 27 mins in

Go to comments More News
The message to players as troubled Gloucester face exotic European fixture

By Chris Jones
Jack Clement of Gloucester Rugby looks dejected at full-time following their teams defeat in the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Exeter Chiefs and Gloucester Rugby at Sandy Park on November 19, 2023 in Exeter, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

George Skivington, the under-pressure Gloucester director of rugby, has demanded his players rediscover their famous “dog” to ensure the European Challenge Cup clash with Black Lion in Georgia does not become another major set back for a team that was hammered 51-26 by Bristol last weekend.

Gloucester have lost six Premiership games in a row prompting CEO Alex Brown to issue a statement to appease worried fans and Skivington believes a change in emphasis from defence to attack is at the root of their problems. Gloucester, who used to have a reputation as one of the toughest outfits in the league, saw a remarkable 49 defenders beaten by the Bristol attackers and that brought problems to a head.

Skivington said: “The most important thing from a coaching point of view is that we see that Gloucester dog that we pride ourselves on. It is important from the players point of view we represent that in Georgia. We have been a top four defensive side in the Premiership for the last two years but there has been a shift in mind set and we are going to do something about it. We have not changed the defensive system, just worked on ball in hand and we are a real threat. The weekend was a big kick for us. “

Jacques Nienaber on pressure and Munster fan reactions
Jacques Nienaber on pressure and Munster fan reactions

With just five days between their return from Georgia on Sunday and the Friday night home Cup game with Clermont, Skivington has opted to leave Argentinian internationals Santi Carreras and Matias Alemanno, Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit and England international Ollie Thorley at home. “To go fully loaded in Georgia and fully loaded for Clermont would be a big challenge,” he explained. “We planned this a few weeks out and we have to balance the squad with a five-day trip to Georgia.”

Getting video of the Georgian side has been a challenge and while Gloucester have “four or five” games to study they were only filmed from one angle although the evidence has made it clear the West Country forwards are in for a tough time against members of the Georgian Rugby World Cup squad in the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium in Tbilisi. Skivington said: “We have enough games to know that they are a big, physical side with a sizeable pack. It is going to be a hard work contest.“

