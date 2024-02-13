The Ireland 'headaches' Andy Farrell explains he can't get enough
Andy Farrell sat very prettily last Sunday in the Aviva Stadium media auditorium having just watched his Ireland team go two wins from two in the opening rounds of their Guinness Six Nations title defence.
There was no getting carried away with his team’s top-of-the-table position; he made sure to suggest on a couple of occasions that the challenge was allegedly set to get much steeper with Wales next up in Dublin on February 25 followed by March assignments versus England (in London) and Scotland (back in Dublin).
What he also mentioned a few times was the current hectic competition for places in his team, headaches he claimed he was happy to have ahead of the task of selecting his round three team in a campaign where Ireland are looking to win back-to-back Grand Slams for the first time since France in 1998 when the tournament was the old Five Nations.
Following a Rugby World Cup quarter-final exit where Farrell was criticised for not rotating his squad enough, leaving some players slow on their feet in the closing stages versus New Zealand, it was January 17 when he confirmed the 34-strong squad he would take to Portugal for warm-weather training heading into the opening round match away to France in Marseille.
With two games now played, that squad must be buzzing with the way Farrell has gone about using more of his resources in the Six Nations compared to France 2023 where 27 players tasted action in the opening September matches against Romania and Tonga, 17 as starters and 10 as sub with six players idle.
So far this February, 30 have seen action in the two outings versus France and Italy – 21 as starters and nine off the bench, with only Garry Ringrose, Jacob Stockdale, Tom Stewart and Nick Timoney not featuring.
The fit-again Ringrose is expected to be available for Wales, adding another layer to the midfield conversation, but that won’t be the only area where the midnight oil could be burned as the second row is an especially congested area.
“Yeah, that is what we wanted,” purred Farrell after watching a round two XV showing six changes from the record win over France see off Italy 36-0, the first time in 37 years that Ireland had nilled an opposition in the championship (1987 when England were beaten 17-0 in Dublin).
“That is what we do it for, to give people the chance because no headaches, we are in the wrong place as a group. We have a few more, haven’t we, after this performance and we welcome that and so do the rest of the squad.”
Just look at Ireland’s second row riches. Joe McCarthy, the fired-up rookie who is blazing a trail; the bang-in-form Tadhg Beirne, the point-to-prove James Ryan and also the seasoned Iain Henderson.
McCarthy and Beirne had first dibs on the spots in Marseille, with Ryan as the back-up. Last Sunday, though, Ryan paired with McCarthy to start, with Henderson providing bench impetus.
“It’s exactly what it should be and it worked really nicely this week,” explained Farrell when asked to share his thoughts on the engine room selection puzzle he now faces due to the way he picked his round one and two teams.
“Now all four of them realise that, that all four of them are in good form and it means a lot. James is always going to try and prove a point.
"His confidence was amazing… he nailed it!
– Andy 'Simon Cowell' Farrell gives his X-Factor verdict on eight-year-old Stevie Mulrooney, who stole the show on Sunday at Aviva Stadium with his singing of Ireland's Call. #GuinnessM6N #IrelandRugby #IREvITA pic.twitter.com/GgKnvkMwBh
— RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) February 11, 2024
“Iain Henderson has been outstanding on the bench actually in the last few games that he has done that. Big Joe gives us new blood as you know. Tadgh Beirne was immense last week.
“The competition for that is exactly where it should be. How we go about selecting is a great problem to have and I suppose it comes down to the type of game and the opposition we have.”
It wasn’t that long ago when Ryan would have been viewed as the Ireland captain-in-waiting with Johnny Sexton heading towards his post-2023 Rugby World Cup retirement.
“It didn’t work out for him, Peter O’Mahony instead getting named as Sexton’s successor and then when O’Mahony was rested for the Italian fixture, the responsibility passed onto Caelan Doris for the first time.
It’s a scenario that surely must have been unpalatable to Ryan, but his reaction was to get on with it and not cause a ruckus. Why? “He is a team player,” insisted Farrell.
“The best example of that and you have heard me say it before, Pete O’Mahony got dropped a couple of years ago for this man actually (Doris) and he was the first one to help Caelan to be as prepared as possible he could be.
? James Lowe awarded Andy Farrell's son Gabriel his Player of the Match medal after today's games ?#GuinnessM6N #IREITA @IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/Srdq51Ja3p
— Guinness Men's Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 11, 2024
“When you have got examples like that it shows what it matters to be a team player for Ireland and people follow that type of example. James had done exactly the same.
“There was a lot of responsibility on his shoulders in terms of calling the lineout (against Italy) and he was fantastic. His calling was great so he was able to be himself because of that.”
Andy Farrell’s 2024 Ireland squad appearances
Two starts (9): Keenan, Nash, Henshaw, Lowe, Crowley, Porter, Sheehan, McCarthy, Doris;
One start + one run as sub (6): Gibson-Park, Bealham, Ryan, Baird, van der Flier, Conan;
Two runs as sub (1): Kelleher;
One start (6): Aki, McCloskey, Casey, Furlong, Beirne, O’Mahony;
One run as sub (8): Murray, Frawley, Byrne, Larmour, Healy, Loughman, O’Toole, Henderson;
Unused (4): Ringrose, Stockdale, Stewart, Timoney.
Comments on RugbyPass
I am a ‘Saders fan, but Ennor is injured, Reece is coming back from injury. No matter, I would not see the ‘Saders rolling over and playing dead. Whether they will be good enough to make it to the very top, has to be seen, I for one I hope they do. BTW, when Dan Carter and Taylor and Colin Slade all left about the same time it was pretty bad - there was just one youngster, inexperienced and untested coming through. That was Richie Mo’unga. So it’s not that bad I rckon2 Go to comments
+36 This was poor from Italy, in their last two meetings Italy managed to put points on the board, keeping the score to +14&+16 are they going backwards?2 Go to comments
Spot on perspective 👌 Insanity; trying the same thing with same players over and over again expecting different results👊1 Go to comments
Silly nonsense about the Saders. If preseason form is the metric as suggested in this article, didn’t the Chiefs get belted in their first match? Plus, I don’t think the Saders won many if any preseason games under Razor did we? Not to mention we left behind 10 All Blacks, all fit. Codie Taylor Tawaiti Williams Joe Moody Fletcher Newell Scott Barrett Ethan Blackadder Sevu Reece David Havili Braydon Ennor Will Jordan And 5 other players nursing injuries: Finlay Brewis Fergus Burke Zach Gallagher Corey Kellow Brodie McAllister Bring it on.2 Go to comments
Typical Northern teams, looking for ways to slow the game down. There was already zero kick tennis in SRP anyway. This law just affirms what we already do. Play positive rugby.1 Go to comments
Good discussion Nick. A common comment here in Oz is that non rugby fans don't get the rules. We have rugby league here which is very popular and much simpler to understand. I'd love to see some simplified rules but also focus on making rugby more accessible and not just a rich man's game which turns so many Aussies off watching (along with the scrum resets,).50 Go to comments
Fin . Think you must be thinking of another Marcus Smith . The one i am talking about , in the 2022 six nations , started against Scotland scoring points and to everyones surprise , came off after 60 mins and England fell apart. He won man of the match in the next 2 consecutive games against Italy and Wales. Scoring tries in both . All three games without the interferences of the Farrell,/ Ford mafia as both injured . If that is not going well for him he should give up . All this at 22 years of age. Ford now 30 and was nowhere near as good as Marcus at that age. Yes played for England at same age but nowhere near as memorable7 Go to comments
hardly a “transformation” if he’s only gained 2kg!1 Go to comments
It's been so long since he had anything vaguely positive to say about anything other than himself that anything perceptive he might have to say is lost amongst the background noise of moaning. He's like a professional grumpy old man. One of the few things that are actually more boring than watching the current England side’s attack is hearing this dinosaur wang on and on about it. England aren't great right now and haven't been for a while but they could win every match by 100 points for the next 12 months and he’d write a 1500 word pinion piece about how the kit man was no good at reverse parking.2 Go to comments
I’m obviously happy tuilagi, martin, and cowan-dickie are back fit, but i wouldn’t pick any of them to start martin i would have on the bench; cowan-dickie i would have in the wider squad but not ahead of theo dan; and tuilagi i would leave out entirely martin had one incredible game at the world cup, but i don’t know if he’s proven himself as a regular test starter. cowan-dickie i just think doesn’t offer quite as much as theo dan, and i do find it disheartening than borthwick still doesn’t trust dan to play more than token minutes. tuilagi is probably our best currently available option at 12, but he won’t be when lawrence is fit, and by the summer i expect him to also be behind seb atkinson, dan kelly, and fraser dingwall in the pecking order, so it makes more sense to stick with dingwall for the time being.3 Go to comments
£100 says there will be a cracking atmosphere on Saturday week.2 Go to comments
After the France game and the Ireland game, it was nice hearing the kiwi accents during the POTM awards. Didn’t seem bizarre at all.5 Go to comments
Referee got it right according to the letter of the law. Had it been given the other way though nobody except France would have complained and even some French supporters might have conceded logic prevailed. In a funny sense it didnt matter what the referee decided. Either way there would be a case for the decision.7 Go to comments
To say it was a low quality game was a bit harsh. Sure both teams spurned chances and werent accurate at times but it was really entertaining and to be honest the quality was of an international standard. Just because its not the quality of a match between the All Blacks and Ireland doesnt mean its low quality. It was just average4 Go to comments
Hopefully Garry Ringrose will be back for Ireland. And Hugo Keenan won’t be out.3 Go to comments
Ireland are going to win the world cup 🗑️5 Go to comments
I’m struggling to understand the relevance of these NFL articles on Rugbypass. There’s nothing uniquely rugby about the goose step. Any more than running fast in a straight line is unique to athletics. Sometimes people do things with their legs to evade another player in a variety of sports. Are we short on content ideas?1 Go to comments
“was some effort from the big Austrian…..” Sorry to be pedantic but Erwin Schrodinger was 167.5cm tall (5ft 6ins in your quaint English system). It’s not recorded how big (dead or alive) his cat was…..7 Go to comments
Erm I think they would be blue cards in Football but we see what you mean1 Go to comments
“Like with Martin, Borthwick said that…..” Wow - I’m not English but even I know that’s dreadful grammar…..3 Go to comments