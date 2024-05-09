The four No10s Fin Smith is currently taking inspiration from

Fin Smith has revealed the names of the four rival out-halves – one Scot, two English, and one New Zealander – that he currently looks to for inspiration.

The 21-year-old is enjoying his breakthrough year with England, having been capped twice off the bench during the recent Guinness Six Nations, while he has also led the charge that has taken Northampton to the top of the Gallagher Premiership.

They also reached the semi-finals of the Investec Champions Cup, losing narrowly last Saturday to Leinster in Dublin.

Smith helped rally his team in that fixture, fighting their way back from a 3-20 early second-half deficit to rattle the Irish side by closing to three points with six frantic minutes remaining.

Northampton ultimately couldn’t save themselves but ahead of this Saturday’s resumption of the Premiership, a game at home to Gloucester on the day of Smith’s 22nd birthday, the young out-half has revealed the four rival No10s that he keeps tabs on to help develop his own game.

Appearing on the latest episode of The Rugby Pod, he explained: “Finn Russell is always someone I have looked at and taken a lot of learning off.

“His highlights reel stuff is great, but I actually think there is a lot of the game management things he does and the tactical kicking and things like that he is probably the best in the world at.

“Obviously the two English guys, George (Ford) and Marcus (Smith) at the moment have been great and I have learned loads from them.

“And the other one that I say I watch a lot of is Richie Mo’unga. He is a real athlete and can do everything, to be honest. There is a load of good 10s out there at the moment but these are some of the ones I look up to.”