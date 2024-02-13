The England changes Chris Ashton insists Steve Borthwick must make
Chris Ashton has outlined the changes that he believes need to happen if England are to continue their winning run in this year’s Guinness Six Nations.
Not since 2019 have the English won both their opening matches in the tournament and having beaten Italy and Wales in recent weeks, ex-winger Ashton now feels it is time for Steve Borthwick to up the ante.
The head coach named an unchanged starting XV for the round two game against Wales following the opening round win away to Italy. That was the first time since the 2019 Rugby World Cup that England had named the same team for consecutive matches, but change is now needed according to Ashton.
“George Martin has been really good for Leicester this season and he will come into the matchday squad,” said Ashton in his latest Gambling Zone rugby column. “Manu Tuilagi and Ollie Lawrence have got to come back into the squad simply because of the genetics they offer.
“They are bigger and stronger than anything that we have in the squad, and you need to make sure that you are making the most of that when they are available. We will definitely see one of those two boys back in the match day 23 or potentially starting the game.
“Borthwick will be facing a selection headache. Does he keep the same 23 players that have given him two wins at the tournament so far or does he bring a bit of the X-factor into the squad?
“The pressure can mount in the Six Nations. If you don’t win both of your opening games, then fear can creep in about playing style and everything else. England don’t have those fears and now they can enjoy two full weeks of training before they travel to Scotland.
“The fixtures have been favourable to England. The players and Steve Borthwick will know that the real test is coming over the next three games when they take on Scotland, Ireland and France.
“Having not beaten Scotland in three years, to go up to Murrayfield and play a Scotland team that will be disappointed with what happened against France will be a very difficult challenge.”
Reflecting on England not being as clinical as they would have liked in beating Italy by only three points and then Wales by just two points, Ashton added: “I don’t know if it’s because this group hasn’t spent quite enough time together playing yet and things aren’t gelling as quickly as we hoped they would, which is why the performances haven’t been as clinical as they could be.
“England have had five debutants. We have had some big injury losses in key positions like Ollie Lawrence, who was playing so well at Bath; Marcus Smith is out, and it would have been interesting to see how these guys would have fit into the team because both have been excellent in the Premiership this season.
“We have lost George Martin in the second row, who was excellent at the World Cup. We haven’t got too many big ball carriers in the first XV at the minute, which is hindering the attack and doesn’t give the backs the platform they want, and when England have had opportunities they have made more handling errors than they will be happy with.
“I don’t think the performances are down to a lack of endeavour or effort; the guys are trying their best. We’re just missing this little piece that holds everything together. I thought that we would be 15 points better than Wales on the day.
“Playing at Twickenham against a much less experienced Wales team, I really thought that we would come out on top. That didn’t happen. Wales were in the entire game and were taking risks, playing all over the pitch. Their kicking was high risk, which can either come go one way or another. I admired their endeavour.
“Both teams had their moments where they could have won the game. When Wales broke around the 55th-minute mark, Josh Adams not coming inside was the game for Wales. Had the Welsh scored then, I don’t think England would have got back into the game.”
Comments on RugbyPass
“Ireland play beyond the second receiver (essentially stringing together more than two passes) on 15.2% of their phases. Only England and Italy also reach double figures and nobody tops Ireland’s tally. Yet, they play wider than 10m on just 50.6% of their phases which is fewer than both those teams.” Seems like a very odd choice of stats to pair. 1) Clearly at least 70% of phases that go wider than 10m contain at most one pass, so you wouldn't necessarily assume there to be a significant correlation between the two figures. 2) 10m isn’t very wide. Teams that go wide to wide aren’t those that regularly go 11m, they are those that semi regularly go 30+ metres. (2) can be inferred from (1). When have you ever seen a scrum half fling a long pass to a crash option and thought you were watching a team spread it wide?2 Go to comments
“For balance, we include only games against Argentina, Fiji, and south Africa at the World Cup” Thats not very balanced. Samoa and Japan are much closer to Wales and Italy's level than South Africa is. England are playing just as defensively now as they did at the world cup. I am glad about that, because I want England to win.2 Go to comments
Interesting piece. Didn’t one of the German teams qualify for the Challenge Cup a few years back, but were banned from taking part because their owner also owned one of the Top 14 sides?1 Go to comments
It could also have the knock-on effect of increasing fatigue and opening up more space (similar theory to higher ball-in-play time). Appreciate this may be more of an issue in NH rugby but good to see it being trialled and hopefully will be rolled out if a benefit to the game as whole.2 Go to comments
Louis is very popular at The Stoop, sad to see him go but excited to see him in the Azzurri blue one day!1 Go to comments
I am a ‘Saders fan, but Ennor is injured, Reece is coming back from injury. No matter, I would not see the ‘Saders rolling over and playing dead. Whether they will be good enough to make it to the very top, has to be seen, I for one I hope they do. BTW, when Dan Carter and Taylor and Colin Slade all left about the same time it was pretty bad - there was just one youngster, inexperienced and untested coming through. That was Richie Mo’unga. So it’s not that bad I rckon2 Go to comments
+36 This was poor from Italy, in their last two meetings Italy managed to put points on the board, keeping the score to +14&+16 are they going backwards?2 Go to comments
Spot on perspective 👌 Insanity; trying the same thing with same players over and over again expecting different results👊1 Go to comments
Silly nonsense about the Saders. If preseason form is the metric as suggested in this article, didn’t the Chiefs get belted in their first match? Plus, I don’t think the Saders won many if any preseason games under Razor did we? Not to mention we left behind 10 All Blacks, all fit. Codie Taylor Tawaiti Williams Joe Moody Fletcher Newell Scott Barrett Ethan Blackadder Sevu Reece David Havili Braydon Ennor Will Jordan And 5 other players nursing injuries: Finlay Brewis Fergus Burke Zach Gallagher Corey Kellow Brodie McAllister Bring it on.2 Go to comments
Typical Northern teams, looking for ways to slow the game down. There was already zero kick tennis in SRP anyway. This law just affirms what we already do. Play positive rugby.2 Go to comments
Good discussion Nick. A common comment here in Oz is that non rugby fans don't get the rules. We have rugby league here which is very popular and much simpler to understand. I'd love to see some simplified rules but also focus on making rugby more accessible and not just a rich man's game which turns so many Aussies off watching (along with the scrum resets,).51 Go to comments
Fin . Think you must be thinking of another Marcus Smith . The one i am talking about , in the 2022 six nations , started against Scotland scoring points and to everyones surprise , came off after 60 mins and England fell apart. He won man of the match in the next 2 consecutive games against Italy and Wales. Scoring tries in both . All three games without the interferences of the Farrell,/ Ford mafia as both injured . If that is not going well for him he should give up . All this at 22 years of age. Ford now 30 and was nowhere near as good as Marcus at that age. Yes played for England at same age but nowhere near as memorable8 Go to comments
hardly a “transformation” if he’s only gained 2kg!2 Go to comments
It's been so long since he had anything vaguely positive to say about anything other than himself that anything perceptive he might have to say is lost amongst the background noise of moaning. He's like a professional grumpy old man. One of the few things that are actually more boring than watching the current England side’s attack is hearing this dinosaur wang on and on about it. England aren't great right now and haven't been for a while but they could win every match by 100 points for the next 12 months and he’d write a 1500 word pinion piece about how the kit man was no good at reverse parking.3 Go to comments
I’m obviously happy tuilagi, martin, and cowan-dickie are back fit, but i wouldn’t pick any of them to start martin i would have on the bench; cowan-dickie i would have in the wider squad but not ahead of theo dan; and tuilagi i would leave out entirely martin had one incredible game at the world cup, but i don’t know if he’s proven himself as a regular test starter. cowan-dickie i just think doesn’t offer quite as much as theo dan, and i do find it disheartening than borthwick still doesn’t trust dan to play more than token minutes. tuilagi is probably our best currently available option at 12, but he won’t be when lawrence is fit, and by the summer i expect him to also be behind seb atkinson, dan kelly, and fraser dingwall in the pecking order, so it makes more sense to stick with dingwall for the time being.3 Go to comments
£100 says there will be a cracking atmosphere on Saturday week.3 Go to comments
After the France game and the Ireland game, it was nice hearing the kiwi accents during the POTM awards. Didn’t seem bizarre at all.5 Go to comments
Referee got it right according to the letter of the law. Had it been given the other way though nobody except France would have complained and even some French supporters might have conceded logic prevailed. In a funny sense it didnt matter what the referee decided. Either way there would be a case for the decision.7 Go to comments
To say it was a low quality game was a bit harsh. Sure both teams spurned chances and werent accurate at times but it was really entertaining and to be honest the quality was of an international standard. Just because its not the quality of a match between the All Blacks and Ireland doesnt mean its low quality. It was just average4 Go to comments
Hopefully Garry Ringrose will be back for Ireland. And Hugo Keenan won’t be out.3 Go to comments