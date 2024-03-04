The Blues lock in young German flanker Anton Segner for another two years
The Blues have taken a step to secure the future of their loose forward depth, re-signing Anton Segner for the 2025 and ’26 seasons.
Segner has provided versatility and quality as a reserve option behind All Black loose forwards Akira Ioane, Dalton Papali’i and Hoskins Sotutu since his Blues debut in 2022.
The Tasman product moved from Germany to New Zealand eight years ago and is this year relocating permanently to Auckland as his future with the Blues is confirmed.
“I’m stoked to continue my rugby journey with the Blues,” said Segner.
“This region and this team feel like home, they’re my family and I’m excited to have the next few years sorted so I can continue to develop as a rugby player in an environment I feel comfortable expressing myself in.
“Since coming to New Zealand, one of my main aims was to show my family that the sacrifice of being away from them was worth it. I want to make them proud with what I’m doing over here on the other side of the world.
“The time apart makes it really special when they come over and visit. My parents and younger brother are coming over at the end of this month for a few home games, so I’m looking forward to spending some quality time with them and showing them around Auckland and Blues HQ, as the club is always extremely welcoming.”
The Blues recognised Segner’s potential and were incredibly pleased to have the 22-year-old locked in for at least another two seasons.
“It’s great to have Anton signed for another two years,” Blues GM of Rugby, Murray Williams said.
“Anton displays a maturity beyond his years and is someone we see as part of the club’s plans for the future.”
“He’s a natural leader, works extremely hard at his craft and is a pleasure to have around the environment for coaches, players and staff. We’re pleased to have him with us for the coming years and believe he will continue to grow and have a positive influence on our club.”
Segner echoed Williams’ sentiment, expressing his gratitude and excitement for the campaign at hand.
“I want to thank Blues CEO Andrew Hore, Murray Williams and their team for showing faith in me and for giving me a chance to flourish at the Blues Club.”
“We have a good team culture and a group of boys who are striving for daily improvement. That certainly played a part in my desire to continue at the Blues – we’ve also got a Super Rugby title to win and I’ll be doing everything I can to make that a reality for the club.”
