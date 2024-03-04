Former All Black pinpoints 'very un-Crusader-like' errors in loss to Waratahs
There’s no need for panic stations in Crusaders camp, despite a losing start to Super Rugby Pacific in 2024, says a former All Black and Black Fern.
The reigning champions’ first game of the year, a narrow loss to recent final opponents the Chiefs, was a tale of two halves and a hard-fought battle that projected another competitive campaign for the serial winners.
Round two’s effort in Melbourne’s Super Round however was a different story.
The Crusaders turned the ball over 17 times with inferior tackle completion and lineout success to their opponents, the Waratahs.
While the ‘Tahs are a team that are expected to be in a lower tier than the Chiefs, the Sydneysiders have had the Crusaders’ number in recent years, beating the Cantabrians in 2022 before being subjected to a more familiar Crusaders hiding last season.
This year is of course different though, as the Crusaders are beginning a new era after the departures of coach Scott Robertson (All Blacks), playmaker Richie Mo’unga (Toshiba Brave Lupus), lock Sam Whitelock (Pau) and wing Leicester Fainga’anuku (Toulon).
Just two rounds into this new era, the signs aren’t all bad according to the Kiwi pros turned pundits.
“They’re obviously not very happy but in saying that, I don’t think they have to hit the absolute panic button,” Former All Black loose forward Steven Bates said on The Breakdown.
“We know you’ve only got to get in the top eight to make the finals. And, what you’ve also got to realise is they have lost a lot of player power, which a lot of teams have, but they’ve also lost a lot of coach power, an unbelievable amount of coach power.
“The one thing that’s probably a little bit concerning for them at the moment, is you look at that game on the weekend, I think they had a charge down try, an intercept try and a ruck turnover try. The other team didn’t have to do much work for those tries, which is very un-Crusader-like.
“That’s probably the biggest issue at the moment. If they get rid of one of those, or two of those, that game’s a different story.
“So, they’re not sitting pretty at the moment, but I don’t think there’s huge alarm. They’d want to put a win on the board pretty quickly.”
For Super Round, the team debuted a new halves combination; partly injury-enforced but the youth of the two players injected into the starting XV – both New Zealand U20 representatives in 2023 – made the contest an insight into the future of the club.
In addition to starting side by side in the black jersey for the U20 World Championships last year, halfback Noah Hotham and flyhalf Taha Kemara have played alongside each other throughout their school careers and were even taught by former Black Fern Chelsea Semple at Hamilton Boys High School.
Semple was also on The Breakdown and agreed with Bates’ diagnosis of the Crusaders while heralding the two youngsters as “incredible players”, saying she has no doubt they will be “the future of the game”.
“I agree with Batesy, there’s no need for panic stations,” Semple said. “When I watch this team play at the moment, they’re trying a lot of things. They’re trying a new style of play. I think sometimes they just need to go back to basics, especially with the injuries they’ve had in really key positions.
“They’ve got a really young nine and 10 in there at the moment, they’ve got good players around them but perhaps just peeling the game back and doing the basic things well which the Crusaders have always done, will cut out those silly mistakes and penalties and stop the other teams’ score from rolling.”
Comments on RugbyPass
The writer ignores the player selection issue of both Jones and Borthwick and the lack of attack play with OF or GF as 10, wingers with no pace or footwork (a la Watson), bashers instead of fast feet backs and forwards who take the ball static and go to ground very quickly. Rugby is not brain surgery but it does need the best qualities of players recognised for international standard.12 Go to comments
I think France have reverted to type which is being incredibly inconsistent the best of France is on par with Ireland and the worst of France is on par with Italy what we saw before the world cup was France finally hitting consistency now its back to normal1 Go to comments
I firmly believe everyone that wanted change, need to start defending Borthwick. He has done exactly what is needed! Pre Borthwick, our nbacks were awful the ball never got passed passed Farrell and we kicked everything away, its no wonder our attack is years behind teams like FIJI and the top 3 teams. Our forwards didn’t pass nor run with the ball and lacked power and pace. Now the team is revamped, were trying things never thought possible and were making mistakes that will soon be a thing of the past. 22 turnovers against Scotland, 3 which resulted in tries. Imagine if those turnovers did not happen, our forwards looked powerful and direct and edged the forward contest, Scotland would have only scored pens and we would have scored try after try. Yes this is a Maybe. but 22 turnovers however you put it is 22 attempts to do something. If we would have won, i wonder what the press would be saying? GIve him time… it will work12 Go to comments
Better not be some progressive crap. If it’s got a rainbow in it I’m supporting a new team5 Go to comments
Why do I have the sinking feeling, that this will end up being an unmitigated disaster. The excuse sounds like some woke verbal porridge. And to think, that some creative agency will rake in money for this fool’s-errand … money that should perhaps be spent elsewhere.5 Go to comments
Two thoughts, the plaudits for Borthwick across the game are typically for his character and specific coaching role rather than vision. Is he one job too senior. Next, what is being served up currently is tedious. Appreciate wins are important, but to me, the spectacle needs to be entertaining. It is not and has not been for 4 years.12 Go to comments
This is a never ending campaign of grip esegui which causes even more racism. These protesters should realise that most of them have blood from another ethnicity that they conveniently forget when needed. Remember all your roots and stop stirring up trouble which results in an environment where your whanau from all sides suffers.7 Go to comments
england under eddie jones were frightening. they won 18 tests in a row for christ sakes. eddie jones was peak england. never forget. 😂12 Go to comments
And who pays their way……..the redneck Govt I presume. This is racism at its worst by an ungrateful mob of numpties7 Go to comments
People outside of SA have no clue about the rugby renaissance / revolution that is happening at grass roots level in SA ever since Rassie was appointed. Coaching standards have dramatically improved across the board and the quality of rugby we are seeing on the school and university grounds is at times unbelievably good. The standard of play in the Varsity Cup competition is comparable to URC level and as a competition it is just an incredibly good entertainment event. This all contributes to why we are seeing 20k -30k and higher crowd numbers at these games. Elsewhere in the world, professional teams with multi-million dollar budgets struggle to get 5k - 10k attendance at their games whereas our top 100 schools easily get more than 10k every weekend. In just 1 week, the Bulls sold out two events they are hosting this year, the URC game against the Stormers, as well as the Test match against Ireland that sold out in just a few hours yesterday. I cannot wait to see our youngsters in action later this year int he U20 RWC being held in Cape Town. There are some players there that are already playing in the URC that I am excited to see in action wearing the Green & Gold 💚💛!8 Go to comments
Don’t leave out the details. What exactly is their grievance?7 Go to comments
No judgment on the political views of the players, they are allowed to have such opinions. But someone should tell them: National, New Zealand First, and ACT voters watch rugby too. Perhaps a fledgling competition that is trying to grow should avoid alienating half (or more than half) of their potential audience?7 Go to comments
> We wanted it to represent not just M?ori, but people of all races and cultures Except for “rednecks”, I guess. And I suspect that’s a generous translation. If they’re so concerned about Maori culture, why is a women’s team even doing a Haka?7 Go to comments
To compare Carter Gordon to Dan Carter sums up the whole article and the author’s rugby prowess… beyond laughable. Tah’s were very lucky and scores twice purely on Crusader's rookie mistakes, which everyone knows won't happen again. I’ve been a long time reader here, and the best thing this article did was to push me into signing up with the page, just so I can state the obvious. I guess any publicity after all is publicity!10 Go to comments
Remember what life was like before Eddie Jones? Welcome to your future England fans.12 Go to comments
LOL only 1 Chiefs player. i guess I dreamt their supurb play. Tahs to win the comp eh! Not from where I sit.10 Go to comments
Glad you’re not a selector, Ben.10 Go to comments
Unless they change their logo to a Tyrannosaurus Rex,l then they are wasting their time.5 Go to comments
Brayden Iose deserves a honourable mention, he was immense for the hurricanes.10 Go to comments
“..does not scale well digitally…” For goodness sake don't ask Wayne Shelford to come back and spearhead the exciting new PR initiative…5 Go to comments