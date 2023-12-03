Select Edition

Back

Super Rugby Aupiki 2024 draw revealed

By Kim Ekin
Kennedy Simon of the Chiefs Manawa with ball in hand. Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Afternoon games feature heavily in the newly announced and extended 2024 Super Rugby Aupiki schedule.

The tournament, squads and preseason have all been expanded for 2024, with preseason games preceding the March kickoff of the regular season.

Chiefs Manawa went undefeated in the 2023 season until falling to Matatu in the final. The Manawa side will kickstart the season against the Hurricanes Poua in Hamilton. The reigning champions Matatu will then face a Blues team boosted by the recent Auckland FPC victory.

There will be six rounds of action before a final hosted on April 13.

New Zealand Rugby’s Women’s High Performance Manager Hannah Porter said: “It’s great to announce the 2024 Sky Super Rugby Aupiki draw. Once again matches will be played across the country, with all teams having the opportunity to play their opposition both and home and away.

“We expect to be entertained by the fast pace, engaging style our women play. Adding to this, the growth and injection of new talent across the Aupiki squads it will be exciting to see the positive influence that will have. We look forward to the competition kicking off.”

Round three will feature the 2023 final rematch in Hamilton and then the final round of pool play will see the rivalry head to Christchurch.

Some venues are yet to be announced but fans in Palmerston North and Levin will get the chance to see their Hurricanes Poua in action as the team play fixtures away from Wellington in rounds four and six.

2024 Sky Super Rugby Aupiki Draw

Round 1
Chiefs Manawa v Hurricanes Poua, Saturday 2 March, FMG Stadium Waikato, kick off 2.05pm
Matatu v nib Blues, Saturday 2 March, venue TBC, kick off 4.35pm

Round 2
nib Blues v Chiefs Manawa, Saturday 9 March, venue TBC, kick off 2.05pm
Hurricanes Poua v Matatu, Saturday 9 March, SKY Stadium, 4.35pm

Round 3
nib Blues v Hurricanes Poua, Saturday 16 March, venue TBC, kick off 2.05pm
Chiefs Manawa v Matatu, Saturday 16 March, FMG Stadium Waikato, kick off 4.35pm

Round 4
Hurricanes Poua v Chiefs Manawa, Friday 22 March, CET Arena Palmerston North, kick off 4.35pm
nib Blues v Matatu, Saturday 23 March, Eden Park, kick off 4.35pm

Round 5
Matatu v Hurricanes Poua, Friday 29 March, Apollo Projects Stadium, kick off 4.35pm
Chiefs Manawa v nib Blues, Saturday 30 March, venue TBC, kick off 2.05pm

Round 6
Hurricanes Poua v nib Blues, Saturday 6 April, Levin Domain, kick off 2.05pm
Matatu v Chiefs Manawa, Nga Puna Wai, Christchurch, kick off 4.05pm

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Search