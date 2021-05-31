Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
TOP 14    

Struggling Agen sign Glasgow Warriors flanker Lokotui

By Ian Cameron
Glasgow Warriors players /PA

Embattled Top 14 outfit Agen have confirmed the signing of Glasgow Warriors back-row Fotu Lokotui on a two-year deal.

Agen are currently enduring a season from hell that might only be rivalled by the Waratahs in the now completed Super Rugby Australia season and latterly in Super Rugby Trans Tasman. The club of the Lot-et-Garonne have shipped over 1,000 points so far this season and are yet to record a single win in 25 efforts.

As a result, Lokotui is joining a team whose relegation to the ProD2 has already confirmed.

Normally a back row, Lokotui can also slot in at centre or wing at a push. The 110kg forward featured for Tonga at the 2019 Rugby World Cup before racking up 19 appearances for Warriors after joining in 2020. He was the fourth Tongan to represent Glasgow Warriors, following in the footsteps of Ofa Fainga’anuku, Sila Puafisi and Siua Halanukonuka.

Before joining Glasgow Warriors, Lokotui played for Doncaster Knights and Counties Manakau in New Zealand’s ITM Cup. Having made his international debut against Japan in 2017, Lokotui was selected in Tonga’s 31-man squad for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

