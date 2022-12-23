Stormers leapfrog Bulls on URC table after thrilling home win
The Stormers hurdled the Bulls in to second place in the BKT United Rugby Championship with a 37-27 success in Cape Town.
A pulsating first half ended 13-13 with the Bulls twice having been reduced to 14 men and the contest very much in the balance.
But three tries in five second-half minutes turned the tide the way of the Stormers, who have now won 17 consecutive games at home.
Early Stormers pressure was rewarded with two Manie Libbok penalties inside the opening 10 minutes.
A one-man advantage was added to the six-point lead when Marco van Staden caught Dan du Plessis high and spent 10 minutes on the sidelines.
Hacjivah Dayimani came within inches of scoring and putting the Stormers in full control, but the Bulls held out and handled being a man short extremely well.
Johan Goosen’s long-range penalty halved the deficit as the Bulls rallied.
But the Bulls were reduced to 14 men again when Elrigh Louw collapsed a maul as the Stormers were awarded a penalty try.
The hosts were opened up by a wonderful Bulls move after 26 minutes.
Harold Vorster punctured the Stormers defence before Goosen kicked to the corner and Nizaam Carr judged the bounce superbly to touch down.
Goosen converted and tied the scores with a straightforward penalty just before the break.
It looked as if the Bulls were getting on top, but Stormers hooker Joseph Dweba powered over following quick line-out ball and Libbok converted.
Moments later, the Stormers produced one of the scores of the season, a stunning counter-attack as Dayimani, Ben-Jason Dixon, Libbok, Damian Willemse and Angelo Davids combined to send centre Suleiman Hartzenberg racing over.
Libbok added the extras again and then scythed through the Bulls defence before finding Leolin Zas with a long pass.
The wing cut inside several Bulls defenders to secure the bonus point for the Stormers.
Van Staden’s converted close-range try gave the visitors hope, but the excellent Libbok replied with a third penalty for a personal 15-point haul.
Bulls replacement Bismarck du Plessis claimed a consolation score two minutes from time, but the Stormers moved within four points of league leaders Leinster.
Comments
Latest Comments
