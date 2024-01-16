Select Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

Stephen Perofeta opens up on how Sean Wainui's passing changed his career

By Ned Lester
Stephen Perofeta in action for Taranaki. Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images

2024 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Stephen Perofeta, with the keys to the Blues engine on offer in the absence of Beauden Barrett and higher honours within reach sans Richie Mo’unga.

The utility back has proven to possess an international-level skillset, starring in the All Blacks XV’s latest tour of Japan. But, it takes more than talent to succeed on the big stage.

The 26-year-old was asked what the biggest lessons he’d learnt from other players had been, and initially, Perofeta’s mind went to an iconic quote from Dan Carter.

“I remember one from DC (Carter),” he told the You Decide Podcast. “The way he talked about pressure and not shying away from it – actually walking towards it. Pressure is a privilege.

“When you have those pressure moments, not taking a step back and letting it get to you, it’s just embracing it and walking towards it and owning it.

“But it’s through the confidence you have from your preparation.”

After recalling what that famous quote meant to him, Perofeta paused as he reflected on a defining moment in both his rugby journey and personal life.

On the 18th of October, 2021, New Zealand lost not just a remarkable rugby player, but a special individual in Sean Wainui.

Perofeta’s Taranaki teammate was carving out a career as a Chiefs icon, a Maori All Black and a fan favourite. Wainui was just 25 when he passed, a loss that inspired Perofeta to reassess his relationship with the game of rugby and those playing it by his side.

“Another big thing that keeps me grounded as well is just loving what you do and who you do it with. If you can’t care for people, when you’re going out on a field every week and you’re going into battle, if you’re not able to connect with them or know them on a personal level then you can’t push it.

“It was a realisation when Sean Wainui passed. We were close. When that news came, my mindset just shifted. We’re not in this game for long, we’re not here for long.

“I usually didn’t enjoy the companionship with the boys, I was just too serious. But then once that news came, I was like ‘f*ck’. I’ve got to just love the boys because you never know when you finish playing. You never know.

“That’s on another (level), that’s life and death. That taught me to love what you do and love who you’re doing it with.”

Perofeta paused before saying Wainui’s name, clearly in deep thought while recalling a time of grief.

Taranaki lifted the NPC trophy last October, almost two years to the day after Wainui’s passing.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
Jonathan 2 hours ago
Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit quits rugby immediately to join NFL

I hope he makes it and becomes a HUGE star - It might attract more USA based fans to rugby

8 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 3 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

French referees have significantly contributed to some of the worst rugby officials ever. Of more recent times Garces, Poite, Raynal - always refereeing to their own rule book; strict application 1 minute, complete disregard the next. Random unexplainable decisions by French referees filled match highlight reels, closer to watching a sitcom with canned laughter. Raynal in the Bledisloe Cup, clown.

13 Go to comments
J
Jon 3 hours ago
Richie Mo'unga is a luxury, not a need, for the All Blacks

> The poor execution from Mo’unga I thought he their best back and is getting blamed for way too many things here. This author, like many recently, seem to be discussing the eligibility topic like Mo’unga didn’t show that he’s now able to transition is class into the International arena. In this article at least, they appear to have acknowledged that but have intentionally down played it in order to engage debate? I’m confused, as this is normally done to go against the grain, but here he’s seemingly trying to kill the topic? Ohh right, its a Ben Smith article. He’s more concerned about the ABs making him look bad by losing the RWC Final. No, you can’t blaim that on Richie, Ben!

24 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 3 hours ago
'The legend is back': Ma'a Nonu extends his career at 41

GOAT 12

3 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 3 hours ago
Watch: Marcus Smith's impressive performance on 150th appearance

amazing player, must start for Engl.

1 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 4 hours ago
Martin Johnson retires from England duty after World Cup glory - OTD

Incredible player and Captain.

1 Go to comments
A
Andrew 4 hours ago
Who can spark the fire? The big questions for the Blues to answer in 2024

Their backline will only improve without Barrett. Rieko back to wing would also help

1 Go to comments
A
Andrew 4 hours ago
‘Acts as motivation’: All Blacks hopeful Cortez Ratima ‘chasing’ Cam Roigard

Roigard Ratima and Fakatava are the AB 9s now. Noone else within cooey. Dynamic players with excellent passes. That is superb depth.

1 Go to comments
e
edward 5 hours ago
Why Quade Santini Cooper will go down as a Wallabies great

nice article about Quade but completely wrong about the booing - no one feared Cooper. He couldn’t translate his talent to test level - his record against the ABs backs that up. Players like Larkham and Eales were feared because they were so good, but they didn’t get booed. The booing was simply from him and the team at the time disrespecting Richie Mccaw

4 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 5 hours ago
Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit quits rugby immediately to join NFL

Very low probability of making pro-grade. Too much competition honed through junior high school onwards. But, on the positive side, in Florida he should be a hit with a broadly munter-free, better class of totty than he will have encountered in South Wales and Gloucester.

8 Go to comments
P
Pecos 6 hours ago
'Natural leader' Patrick Tuipulotu named Blues captain for 2024

The chairs on the deck go round & round, round & round, round & round 🎵

3 Go to comments
j
john 7 hours ago
Grave questions loom for southern hemisphere nations in 2024

Ever since Australia started employing kiwi coaches, we have been going backwards. But werent they meant to be amazing and would coach us to be amazing ? Well it all turned out to be complete and utter bs. Unsurprisingly. There’s a very good reason kiwis were desperate to get kiwi coaches in to the system of what was once the smartest rugby country in the world. So they could undermine us and convince us to play like kiwis so the All Blacks knew exactly what they would be getting in the Bledisloe Cup. Funny thing is kiwis didn’t realise that by trying to kill of their neighbouring competition, they killed off their own competitiveness. Seeing Mark Nawaqitinase defect to league, in part no doubt because it looks like the Tahs are trying to manipulate another kiwi coach to coach Australia and seeing Ress Zammit dump Wales for the NFL, again no doubt in part because the Welsh union doesn’t engender any passion for Wales by hiring only kiwi coaches also, should be a significant worry for the Australian and Welsh unions.

27 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 7 hours ago
Why Quade Santini Cooper will go down as a Wallabies great

Amazing athlete and player. A bit flaky when the pressure came on, cant really be held aloft with ice-bloods’ Lynagh and Larkham but a great Wallaby nevertheless.

4 Go to comments
T
Tom 9 hours ago
Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit quits rugby immediately to join NFL

He's got an outside chance of becoming an “ok” NFL player but much more likely to be back in rugby in a few years. America is full of athletes like him and they've been playing football since kindergarten. By the time he's squandered some of his best years then had to readapt to rugby he will have ruined his career… I can't see him eating humble pie and coming back to Wales so he'll probably sign for a French club in a few years and never fulfill his potential to be the greatest Welsh winger of all time.

8 Go to comments
P
Pecos 9 hours ago
State of Play: Women’s Rugby in New Zealand in 2024

Very good. The sooner the Aupiki & the SRW competitions can be joined the better. Four teams in a comp quickly wears thin.

1 Go to comments
j
john 9 hours ago
'A rollercoaster': Gatland on how Rees-Zammit's rugby exit unfolded

Why would Rees Zammit feel passionate about playing for Wales when they have a kiwi coach ? It’s just a team of mercenaries without a welsh coach.

2 Go to comments
v
victor 10 hours ago
Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit quits rugby immediately to join NFL

There are tons of athletes like him in the US, he isn’t that special!!!! He’ll be back in union as fast as Perry Baker or Carlin Isles can run, both who played football as youth.

8 Go to comments
C
Clive 10 hours ago
Jamie George to captain England in Owen Farrell's absence - report

Another Cheat cos of course they don’t have discipline or attitude issues.

1 Go to comments
C
Clive 10 hours ago
South African-born No8 Ross Vintcent makes Italy Six Nations squad

Nearly gave away the Glasgow game, hugely talented, pace to burn but needs more experience.

1 Go to comments
E
Een twee drie 11 hours ago
Grave questions loom for southern hemisphere nations in 2024

What is the net effect of key Boks playing in Japan rather than Europe? I have a sense that Japan is becoming an increasingly useful place to mitigate some of the burnout risks associated with the timing of seasons. Better on the bodies too. And, is the world league idea not going to assist with reconfiguring seasons across the NH and SH? But over and above this, is the answer not going to be around making players ineligible for provincial duty in SA as we are already seeing at the moment? I don’t know the answers. Asking for a friend. Hardly panic stations imho.

27 Go to comments
