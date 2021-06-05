Springboks reveal their 46-man squad for the British & Irish Lions series

12:48pm, 05 June 2021

Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber has revealed his squad for the upcoming Test matches against Georgia and crucially, the British and Irish Lions series.

ADVERTISEMENT

The squad includes a host of European based players and a handful of uncapped players.

The entire 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning squad, except for the retired trio of Tendai Mtawarira, Francois Louw and Schalk Brits, and the injured Warrick Gelant, were named in Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber’s squad.

The eight uncapped players are Joseph Dweba (hooker), Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg (lock), Jasper Wiese (loose forward), Sanele Nohamba (scrumhalf), Wandisile Simelane (centre), Yaw Penxe, Rosko Specman (both wings) and Aphelele Fassi (fullback).

SA Rugby Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus, said: “We have been keeping a close eye on the players’ performances since professional rugby resumed late last season and we followed that up with a series of alignment camps and franchise visits,” said Erasmus.

“We have put together a very talented group of players, and we believe the vast experience in the group will complement the exciting bunch of youngsters.

“Several players have been plying their trade abroad, and that has enabled them to rack up quality game time in top class competitions against world class opposition, many of whom were included in the Lions squad, while the locally-based players have also been able to build up quality game time over a number of competitions.”

SPRINGBOKS:

PROPS:

Thomas du Toit (Cell C Sharks, 12 caps, 0 pts)

Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers, 47 caps, 5 pts)

ADVERTISEMENT

Vincent Koch (Saracens, 21 caps, 0 pts)

Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers, 38 caps, 5 pts)

Ox Nché (Cell C Sharks, 1 cap, 0 pts)

Trevor Nyakane (Vodacom Bulls, 42 caps, 5 pts)

ADVERTISEMENT

Coenie Oosthuizen (Sale Sharks, 30 caps, 20 pts)

HOOKERS:

Joseph Dweba (Bordeaux-Bègles, uncapped)

Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears, 33 caps, 25 pts)

Bongi Mbonambi (DHL Stormers, 36 caps, 35 pts)

Scarra Ntubeni (DHL Stormers, 1 cap, 0 pts)

LOCKS:

Lood de Jager (Sale Sharks, 45 caps, 25 pts)

Eben Etzebeth (Toulon, 85 caps, 15 pts)

Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg (Montpellier, uncapped)

Franco Mostert (Honda Heat, 39 caps, 5 pts)

Marvin Orie (DHL Stormers, 3 caps, 0 pts)

RG Snyman (Munster, 23 caps, 5 pts)

LOOSE FORWARDS:

Dan du Preez (Sale Sharks, 4 caps, 0 pts)

Pieter-Steph du Toit (DHL Stormers, 55 caps, 25 pts)

Siya Kolisi (Cell C Sharks, 50 caps, 30 pts)

Kwagga Smith (Yamaha Júbilo, 6 caps, 0 pts)

Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls, 3 caps, 0 pts)

Duane Vermeulen (Vodacom Bulls, 54 caps, 15 pts)

Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

UTILITY FORWARDS:

Jean-Luc du Preez (Sale Sharks, 13 caps, 10 pts)

Rynhardt Elstadt (Toulouse, 2 caps, 0 pts)

Scrumhalves:

Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks, 30 caps, 20 pts)

Herschel Jantjies (DHL Stormers, 10 caps, 20 pts)

Sanele Nohamba (Cell C Sharks, uncapped)

Cobus Reinach (Montpellier, 14 caps, 30 pts)

FLY-HALVES:

Elton Jantjies (Pau, 37 caps, 281 pts)

Handré Pollard (Montpellier, 48 caps 457 pts)

Morné Steyn (Vodacom Bulls, 66 caps, 736 pts)

Midfielders:

Lukhanyo Am (Cell C Sharks, 15 caps, 15 pts)

Damian de Allende (Munster, 47 caps, 30 pts)

Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles, 46 caps, 60 pts)

Wandisile Simelane (Emirates Lions, uncapped)

Frans Steyn (Toyota Cheetahs, 67 caps, 141 pts)

OUTSIDE BACKS:

Aphelele Fassi (Cell C Sharks, uncapped)

Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse, 14 caps, 40 pts)

Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz, 61 caps, 60 pts)

Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks, 14 caps, 70 pts)

Sbu Nkosi (Cell C Sharks, 11 caps, 40 pts)

Yaw Penxe (Cell C Sharks, uncapped)

Rosko Specman (Toyota Cheetahs, uncapped)

Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers, 6 caps, 5 pts)