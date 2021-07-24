Springboks player ratings vs Lions | First Test

3:28pm, 24 July 2021

Springboks player ratings: The British and Irish Lions have beaten South Africa 22-17 in the first Test in Cape Town after the Springboks ran out of steam in the second half.

“The kicking game was won by us in the first half and we got the rewards, but the second half was a different story,” said Nienaber. “They won that battle and it gave them territory, advantage in broken field play and we had to scramble, and could not cope.”

It’ll be back to the drawing board for Jacques Nienaber and co as they will look to bounce back next weekend for round two.

WILLIE LE ROUX – 5/10

Pulled off a stunning try-saving tackle on Robbie Henshaw but faded as the match wore on.

CHESLIN KOLBE – 5

Unable to force himself onto the ball often enough to deliver any of his fleet-footed magic.

LUKANYO AM – 6

A thundering start with the tackle of the match on Elliot Daly but unable to dominate.

DAMIAN DE ALLENDE – 6

As physical as ever but could do little to stem the Lions’ second-half fightback.

MAKAZOLE MAPIMPI – 7

Showed some fine touches but another to slip off at the death.

HANDRE POLLARD – 7

Impressed off the tee and controlled the game early on, but not at the finale.

FAF DE KLERK – 7

Always a threat on the fringes and kept the Boks ticking throughout.

OX NCHE – 6

Struggled in the tight exchanges: 6

BONGI MBONAMBI- 5

Unable to dominate in the set-piece in the way he so craved.

TREVOR NYAKANE- 5

Failed to sustain a strong start.

EBEN ETZEBETH – 6

Bullish showing save at the defensive lineout drive.

FRANCO MOSTERT – 5

Struggled to contain the Lions in the set-piece.

SIYA KOLISI – 6

Stood up to the challenge after his Covid-19 isolation but faded understandably at the end.

PIETER-STEPH DU TOIT – 6

A mixed bag of some seriously savvy involvements but also some cheap penalties conceded.

KWAGGA SMITH – 5

Targeted under the high ball by the Lions and failed to meet that challenge.

REPLACEMENTS – 5 The famed ‘Bomb Squad’ failed to deliver off the bench, with the Lions besting the Springboks’ full front-row replacements.