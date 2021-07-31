Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
British & Irish Lions    

Springboks fans hail 'colossal' performance in position of 'concern'

By Sam Smith
Trevor Nyakane. (Photo by David Ramos - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

It’s fair to say that while some Springboks fans might have had reservations about the man entrusted with the No 17 for Saturday’s match with the British and Irish Lions, Trevor Nyakane quickly quashed any doubts over his capabilities of covering loosehead prop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout the 2019 World Cup, Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus lauded the work of his reserve forwards, dubbed the ‘bomb squad’, who so often entered matches later in the piece and helped South Africa build some ascendancy. Any difference in quality between the starting front row and the reserve trio was negligible at best, with the Springboks having six world-class players to call upon.

While there’s been some player churn since that gold medal finish in Tokyo, South Africa continue to boasts some of the best front-rowers in world rugby – which is why it was such a surprise when the reserve group were worked over by their Lions opposites last weekend.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Springboks loose forward Duane Vermeulen has missed the opening two matches of the test series with the Lions.

Malcolm Marx and Stephen Kitshoff, who were also on the bench for the 2019 World Cup final, and Frans Malherbe, who started that game, were well and truly put to the sword by the Lion front row in their 5-point loss in the first test.

While the two teams were on even pegging throughout the first half, the scrum advantage very definitely went the way of the tourists in the second stanza.

As such, it wasn’t a surprise that coach Jacques Nienebar made changes this week – though the changes themselves were a bit perplexing.

Kitshoff and Malherbe were promoted into the starting jerseys while last week’s No 1, Ox Niche, was dropped from the lineup altogether. In his place came tighthead Vincent Kock while Trevor Nyakane – the man who looked so competent in the No 3 jersey last week, was handed the loosehead cover role on the bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Nyakane has filled in at loosehead prop in years gone by, he’s not taken on those responsibilities for the Springboks since 2017.

Unsurprisingly, some fans were apprehensive heading into the test.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the Springboks’ 27-9 win, however, any reservations about Nyakane’s competence at loosehead prop were eradicated.

While the contest remained relatively even in the first half, the Springboks began to dominate their opposition following the break, with the reserve trio joining the fray in the 55th minute – the same time that the Lions rotated their front row.

Nyakane, lining up against England’s Kyle Sinckler, helped South Africa build some dominance over their opposition – dominance which ultimately paved the way for the Springboks to level the series one-all, with next week’s match set to decide the outcome of the tour.

Rassie Erasmus’ Lions meltdown isn’t entirely unfounded Rassie Erasmus was wrong to be so public with his complaints, but he wasn’t wrong to be concerned. Gregor Paul Trans-Tasman relations under more duress Whenever there has been tension between the New Zealand and Australia unions, it hasn't ended well. Gregor Paul The nation best placed for southern dominance With different build-ups faced by the competing nations, who are favourites for the Rugby Championship? Justin Marshall David Havili proving All Blacks dream is alive and real More often than not, it can take a little bit of time before players really embed themselves into test rugby. Gregor Paul Building the All Blacks around Richie Mo’unga’s Crusaders Analysis: The All Blacks are building their attack around the in-form Richie Mo'unga. Ben Smith

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
British & Irish Lions    

Springboks fans hail 'colossal' performance in position of 'concern'

Search