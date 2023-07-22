Springbok star Libbok snubs French move

Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok has turned down an opportunity to further his career in France and opted to extend his contract with the Stormers.

It was reported by Sunday newspaper Rapport that Racing 92 was after the 26-year-old flyhalf as a replacement to Finn Russell.

But the lure of Cape Town was too strong and he decided to extend his contract with the Stormers until 2027.

Russell is joining English club Bath after the World Cup.

The Springbok had just one year left on his current contract with Western Province Rugby, which ends in 2024.

Libbok faced the media earlier in the week and spoke about his experience coming into the Springbok set-up and working with experienced players like Handré Pollard, Elton Jantjies and Willie le Roux.

“My first time coming into the camp, I was very nervous and didn’t know what to expect. But coming in this time round, obviously I know the environment now, I know the coaches and they know me,” Libbok said.

“I get to work with world class coaches and I have improved and I have acquired skills that I can take back to the Stormers.

“Me and Damian play together at the Stormers and have played together since juniors, so we know each other quite well.

“Obviously Handre as well. He was at the Bulls at the time I was there and I played under Handre then. So we got to know each other very well. Since the Bulls days, I have learnt a lot from Handre.

“Willie also helps me a lot in the Bok set-up with the game. He helps with my decision making and to stay calm. I learn a lot from them as well as from coach [Mzwandile] Stick.

“Guys like Handre and Elton have vast experience, and my focus is to learn as much as I can from them.” Libbok explained.

He spoke about the race to make the final World Cup squad, which will be announced by Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber on August 8.

“I just want to give it my all, put my best foot forward and try and make the World Cup squad.

“Everyone knows only 33 players will make the final squad and we are getting closer to the selection.

“I haven’t been to a World Cup, but it is something that we work towards as a group. That is the end goal. We can all just prepare for it.”